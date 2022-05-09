Cawdor Cars joins SsangYong dealer network after departure of Mitsubishi

SsangYong has added to its ever-growing UK dealer network after signing up Cawdor Cars of Llanybydder, following the departure of Mitsubishi.

The Carmarthenshire-based dealer group joins the SsangYong network with immediate affect and has already began displaying the brand’s line-up.

The brand’s flagship Rexton, and newly facelifted Musso pick-up truck take pride of place at the former Mitsubishi site, along with the crossover Korando and the Tivoli compact SUV.

The all-new pure electric Korando e-Motion is due to arrive at the dealership soon.

Cawdor Cars joins the likes of Tees Valley Motors, Gallaghers Motor Company and Balmer Lawn in signing up with the South Korean carmaker.

SsanYong is currently aiming increase its UK network to 75 dealerships by the middle of the year.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Cawdor Cars to the SsangYong team. Cawdor has exceptional experience in 4x4s – with the latest Musso now on sale, the timing couldn’t have been better.’

Cawdor Cars offers a comprehensive range of accessories also available for those wanting to add a personal touch to their SsangYong vehicle.

In addition, there is a large external forecourt and full aftersales centre, offering servicing, MOT and repairs by industry accredited technicians.

The firm has operates across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire for over three decades representing multiple brands.

Wyn Evans, group operations director at Cawdor Cars, said; ‘Our team at Cawdor works hard to deliver the very best, whether it’s the vehicles we sell or the services we provide, our teams will always go the extra mile to meet our customer’s needs.

‘Our specialists are always on hand to provide advice and support. Teaming with SsangYong is a great step for us, particularly with its reputation for reliable, “go-anywhere” products.

‘We look forward to introducing existing and new customers to the showroom in Llanybydder.’