SsangYong confirms addition of Balmer Lawn to growing dealer network

SsangYong Motors UK has confirmed the addition of Balmer Lawn to its growing dealer network with a new showroom opening in Southampton.

The site, located in the Dibden Purlieu area, includes modern facilities and provides customers with a ‘relaxing environment’.

It has a full aftersales centre – offering servicing, MOT and repairs – as well as a comfortable hospitality area for customers to enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as free Wifi.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Balmer Lawn to the SsangYong franchise.

‘The group endeavours to provide customers with excellent service and has values that match our own.

‘We are very much looking forward to working with the experienced team in Dibden Purlieu and welcome them on board.’

SsangYong has benefited heavily from Mitsubishi’s decision to withdraw from the UK and has signed up several of the brands former dealers.

The likes of Holt, Close and Palmers have all signed with SsangYong in recent months.

Balmer lawn, which was founded in Brockenhurst in 1971, also has showrooms operating in Salisbury, New Milton and Brockenhurst.

The firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is delighted to be adding SsangYong to its range.

Paul Lamar, managing director for the group, said: ‘Even after all these years, we still strive to constantly deliver a premium service to every customer.

‘We value integrity, honesty and transparency in our dealings, and this is reflected in the way in which we do business.

‘We are delighted to add the SsangYong range to our customer offering and look forward to a successful partnership.’