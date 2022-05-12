Log in

Cazoo officially launches online used car business in Spain as it continues European expansion

  • Cazoo announces it has launched its online used car business in Spain
  • It has already began sponsorship deals to promote the service in the country
  • This follows the purchase of Spanish subscription company Swipcar in 2021
  • It already operates in the UK, France and Germany

Time 10:30 am, May 12, 2022

Cazoo has launched its used car business officially in Spain today, following on from its expansion into France and Germany late last year.

Already the NYSE-listed firm has sponsored Spanish football club Real Sociedad, who compete in La Liga and won Spain’s premier cup competition – the Copa del Rey – in 2020.

As part of its expansion into Spain, in November 2021 the group bought Barcelona-based car subscription service Swipcar for €30m (£25.6m).

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: ‘We are very excited to launch in Spain, following our recent launches in both France and Germany at the end of last year.

‘We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst to give consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car.

‘With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, have it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it.

‘We have a great team in Spain and look forward to delivering the best car buying experience to consumers across the Spanish market.’

Earlier this month, Cazoo announced it had turned over £295m and made a profit £2m in the first quarter of 2022.

It its results for the year ending December 31, 2021, it announced it had lost £180m adjusted for EBITDA.

Rebecca Chaplin

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

