Cazoo officially launches online used car business in Spain as it continues European expansion

Cazoo has launched its used car business officially in Spain today, following on from its expansion into France and Germany late last year.

Already the NYSE-listed firm has sponsored Spanish football club Real Sociedad, who compete in La Liga and won Spain’s premier cup competition – the Copa del Rey – in 2020.

As part of its expansion into Spain, in November 2021 the group bought Barcelona-based car subscription service Swipcar for €30m (£25.6m).

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: ‘We are very excited to launch in Spain, following our recent launches in both France and Germany at the end of last year.

‘We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst to give consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car.

‘With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, have it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it.

‘We have a great team in Spain and look forward to delivering the best car buying experience to consumers across the Spanish market.’

Earlier this month, Cazoo announced it had turned over £295m and made a profit £2m in the first quarter of 2022.

It its results for the year ending December 31, 2021, it announced it had lost £180m adjusted for EBITDA.