Cazoo opens Essex customer car centre in Lakeside Retail Park

Cazoo has opened a new customer care centre in Lakeside Retail Park, marking the 20th collection and drop-off location opened by the retailer over the last 15 months.

The firm purchased the site earlier this year and has since invested over £1m transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility.

The new premises have now opened, creating 20 new local customer-facing and vehicle-servicing jobs.

It will provide Cazoo customers with the added option of collecting cars they buy online within 72 hours of purchase.

Users can also drop off cars they have sold to the company at the sites, rather than have someone come and pick them up.

The online car dealer, which posted a loss of £102m for the first half of 2021, is planning to open a further 12 customer centres across the UK over the next 12 months.

Other sites include a £1m facility in Carlisle, which opened in July.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said, ‘Consumers across the UK are increasingly embracing the proposition of buying and selling cars entirely online, given the better selection, value, transparency and convenience.

‘Our customer centres further enhance that proposition by giving customers the option of collecting a car they buy from us or dropping off a car they sell to us if they prefer.

‘These sites allow us to better serve our customers with our own service centres.

‘We’re excited to be opening in Lakeside as we continue our mission to provide the best car buying and selling experience to consumers across the UK.’