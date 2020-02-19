CDX 2020: Everything you need to know about the big day

IT’S the most important automotive expo in the UK and your chance to get the latest insights and tips to keep you on top of the game and make more money.

This year’s CDX theme is Looking To The Future and it’ll be a day packed with Live Stage discussions plus workshop sessions from experts and leading industry figures. It’s free to attend for bona fide motor dealers – register for your tickets via this link – and here we give you the logistical lowdown of the event.

Where is CDX 2020 being held?

After last year’s success as a venue, Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Hampshire will be playing host once again.

How do I get there?

It’s just off the A325, and accessible from the M3 (junction 4) and A31. Head for Gate F, using the postcode GU14 6TQ for your sat nav, then follow signs for the parking, which is free and plentiful – there’s space for up to 3,500 vehicles. Once you’ve parked, signs will direct you to the CDX welcome desk.

The centre is also within easy reach of four railway stations, namely Farnborough Main, Farnborough North, North Camp and Aldershot.

Heathrow Airport is a 30-minute drive away, or you can catch the shuttle bus to Woking railway station, where the train journey to Farnborough Main takes 10 minutes – see Heathrow’s website at heathrow.com for further details.

Driving from Gatwick Airport takes 50 minutes, or you can catch the train from Gatwick to North Camp, which takes 50 minutes, followed by a 10-minute taxi ride to the centre.

There’s also the privately run Farnborough Airport, from where you can be transferred directly to the venue.

How do I get a ticket?

Bona fide members of the motor trade can obtain FREE tickets to the event. Simply click here to complete the straightforward registration process and obtain your ticket. Print it out, bring it with you and it’ll be popped into a lanyard at the CDX welcome desk.

What if I forget my ticket?

Not a problem. If you’ve completed the registration process, we can print it out for you and admit you to the exhibition hall. You can turn up without having registered beforehand, too, but gaining access to CDX will take a little longer while we complete the formalities for you. Do it in advance, though, and gaining entry will be a doddle.

What time does it all get under way?

The expo will be open from 8.30am. With dozens of trade stands, plus fantastic extra features such as the Business Hub, it’s best to arrive early to take it all in.

The action on the famous Car Dealer Live Stage kicks off at 9am. That’s also when our packed programme of workshops gets under way. For full details of the day’s events, and to plan which sessions you’d like to attend, head to the CDX website at cardealerexpo.co.uk – this will be continually updated with details as we get nearer to the big day.

What if I feel peckish?

Two large areas in the expo hall will be serving delicious food plus hot and cold drinks throughout the day. You won’t be able to miss them – the bigger one is slap bang in the middle of the expo hall, with the smaller one to the left of the Live Stage – so you won’t go hungry or thirsty.

How about internet access?

There’ll be free wifi throughout the expo hall, so you can go online as and when you need to.

How else can I find out what’s going on?

Every visitor to CDX will get a complimentary show guide, which will also be available as a download ahead of the event. Our fantastic app will also be back to help you plan your day and locate specific suppliers – you’ll be able to get hold of it via the App Store or Google Play.

This is the sixth year that we’ve held CDX and, once again, it’s a must-attend event – well worth taking a day out from the dealership for – so…

