Champagne corks pop as Morgan opens flagship showroom to spearhead retail transformation

Morgan Motor Company has opened its second company-owned dealership, moving into a redeveloped mews in an exclusive part of London.

The flagship Kensington showroom will sell new and used Morgans as well as offer an aftersales service, and joins Morgan Works Malvern – with a third dealership set to open in Bicester.

The Astwood Mews showroom has used Morgan’s core materials of wood, leather and aluminium in its design and can display up to five vehicles.

Morgan said it was spearheading the company’s retail transformation, adding that it integrated with its wider distribution strategy, which has seen its global dealer network increase from 56 to 74 retail outlets over the past year – a 32 per cent rise.

It features a ‘speccing table’ plus a gallery room with feature lighting inspired by traditional coachbuilding techniques. The style mirrors the recently opened Morgan Experience Centre at the manufacturer’s Malvern home

Morgan Works London head of business David Waghorn said: ‘Our new dealership here in London aims to deliver the highest level of customer service, setting the standard for the Morgan dealer network across the world.

‘An extensive refit of the site here in Astwood Mews sets Morgan Works London up to welcome customers or just curious visitors in the capital.’

Marcus Blake, chief sales officer of Morgan Motor Company, said: ‘Throughout the last year, Morgan has strategically elevated and grown its dealer network to enhance its customer experience, increase its global reach and introduce the latest Morgan products to entirely new audiences.

‘Morgan Works London forms a key piece in the puzzle, representing us in the capital city of our home market and serving a unique customer demographic.’

The official opening of the dealership in the exclusive SW7 postcode area also activated the partnership with Pol Roger, which is Morgan Motor Company’s official champagne.