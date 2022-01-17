Charity Ben announces self-referrals for free life coaching sessions for automotive industry

Anyone working in the automotive industry can now register for free life coaching sessions, motoring charity Ben has announced.

Announced to coincide with Blue Monday – said to be the most depressing day of the year – the news means self referrals can now be made online by simply filling out a form.

Ben’s personalised life coaching service gives automotive people the opportunity to work with a qualified professional to identify the change they’d like to see in their lives, set goals and maximise their potential to become the best version of themselves.

Specially-trained Life Coaches will work closely with individuals to identify the areas in their lives that they would like to change or improve, gaining an understanding of where they are now and finding out where they would like to be in the future.

Rachel Clift, health & wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘We know that there are many people out there who feel stuck and feel that they are not making the most out of their life.

‘Whether it’s a lack of confidence, time, or motivation, it’s common for people to stand still, or stay in their comfort zones rather than pushing themselves to make the changes that they’d like to, to improve their quality of life.

‘That is where Ben’s Life Coaching service can step in. Our personal life coaches can help you figure out exactly what you want in life and how to achieve it – they’ll be your cheerleader, your mentor – and will also give you the encouragement you need to keep on track.’

She added: ‘It can be so demoralising, living a life that doesn’t allow you to achieve all that you’re capable of.

‘Resentment, changes to your mood and energy levels can build over time when people feel their life has no purpose or direction.

‘Life coaching is a brilliant way of tapping into your inner potential, giving you the tools and strategies that you need to become the version of yourself that you want to be.

‘We’re on a mission to help those who work in or have worked in the automotive industry to live their best life, to become more self-aware and realise their potential.

‘We want more people to know about Ben and the support we offer including our exceptional life coaching service.’

During the pandemic, demand for Ben’s services has skyrocketed.

One member of the industry, who has already used the life coaching service, said: ‘I didn’t know what a life coach was before this, and I didn’t know what to expect.

‘The first session blew my mind. Every week, I looked forward to the next call – I had tasks to complete and I couldn’t wait to have something else to achieve.’