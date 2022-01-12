Automotive charity Ben launches new website for 2022 with demand at record levels

Automotive charity Ben has launched a new website for 2022 as demand for its services reaches record levels.

The new site has been designed to offer quick and easy access to essential self-help tools and resources to help improve the health and wellbeing of the automotive industry across the UK.

The charity says demand for support has reached an all-time high, with more people than ever contacting Ben for help since the emergence of the Covid pandemic.

Online support in particular is in high demand, with Ben noting a massive 184 per cent increase in web visitors from October 2016 compared to October 2021.

While the web address – www.ben.org.uk– hasn’t changed, the website has undergone a huge transformation.

The site is fully responsive across all devices and offers a simpler navigation, clearly signposting to self-help tools and resources.

Tips, advice and tools are offered for a range of topics, such as money worries, physical and mental health, self-care tips, stress, sleep, loneliness, resilience, bereavement and more, with further self-help content scheduled for development this year.

The site also offers an enhanced user experience for those visiting the site, including those wishing to find out more about becoming a donor, who would like to participate in Ben’s latest fundraising events and opportunities, and for those seeking information about Ben care services.

Rachel Clift, health & wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘The launch of the new website is really exciting for us, not only because it will enable us to increase our reach to the automotive industry and its people, but it also serves as a huge opportunity to offer industry people access to many self-help tools and resources, designed to help them earlier and prevent them from reaching crisis point.

‘Our aim is to help individuals navigate through life’s challenges, empowering them to make positive, lasting change.

‘If we can intervene at an early stage and connect individuals with the right information, advice and guidance, we stand a much better change of preventing issues from arising in the first place or developing into something that could have a much more serious impact.’

Later this year, a team of industry leaders will be climbing Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Ben.

Other scheduled activities for 2022 include the annual Bangers4Ben rally and Ben Ball.