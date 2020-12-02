Charles Martin has been made Citroen’s new sales director for the UK and will start in the top role in January.

He has been with Groupe PSA UK since 2003 when he joined Citroen UK as an aftersales commercial manager.

Martin is currently director of aftersales operations for Groupe PSA UK, overseeing aftersales activities across the Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles and Vauxhall brands.

He has held a number of sales roles during his career, including time as a sales manager with Robins & Day and at an independent retailer.

In his new job, Martin will be responsible for increasing Citroen UK’s sales volumes and market share, as it embarks on its recently announced Citroen Advance UK mid-term plan.

This includes a new ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, increased focus on online sales via the Citroen Store, improving residual values and better collaboration with network partners.

Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce, who was sales director from October 2016 until this February when he became the MD, said: ‘I’d like to welcome Charles to his new role here in Team Citroen.

‘Charles has been with Groupe PSA UK for nearly two decades and he has a proven commercial pedigree.

‘We are embarking on an exciting period here in the UK with the launch of our Citroen Advance UK plan, and I am confident Charles will make a significant contribution to the success of this potentially game-changing initiative for the UK business.

‘I wish him the very best in his new role.’

Martin will begin work as sales director on January 4.