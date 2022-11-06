Chorley Group dealership in Blackburn takes delivery of particularly tasty Citroen Ami

The Citroen Ami has been one of the most hotly-anticipated new cars to arrive in Britain for several years with customers and dealers both desperate to get their hands on the little EV.

One firm though has taken that desire to extreme lengths this week, having taken delivery of a scaled-down replica of the French city car.

However, there is more than meets the eye with the model, as closer inspection reveals that it is actually a spectacularly realistic cake!

Commissioned by Citroen for Chorley Group’s Blackburn dealership, the cake was delivered to the showroom on Monday.

It was then put on display alongside the real thing, leaving customers salivating over both as they looked around.

A spokesman for Chorley Group said: ‘Citroen commissioned the making of this cake from FlavourManagement, which was driven, (not literally), to our Blackburn dealership where it was lined up alongside its idol, the Ami, whilst our staff and customers got to take it all in – incredible!

‘The Ami cake was presented and cut by Molly Makes Cakes.

‘Molly is an award-winning cake artist and has been featured on TV shows such as “Extreme Cake Makers” on Netflix.

‘Thank you to Citroen for commissioning this work of art. Our team loved it!’

Order books for the Citroen Ami are currently open with finance packages available from as little as £19.99 per month.