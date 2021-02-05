Cupra has revealed the cutting-edge technology being used to coach its product experts because of the pandemic.

Virtual reality, making activities more like games plus live sessions are all helping to create an alternative retail service.

More than 600 expert retail staff from 35 countries took part in the brand’s first convention in a virtual auditorium, since face-to-face training hasn’t been possible.

Cape Formentor in Majorca was the setting as the specialists logged in to the Cupra e-Garage virtual space from their homes across the UK and the world.

All the tools and training were there to help them develop the necessary skills to become the specialised point of contact for customers, as well as allowing them to explore digital Cupra models and access a range of technical content.

The e-Garage also has an auditorium for live presentations and training sessions.

In addition, a smartphone app to help the Cupra community interact and support each other was recently launched.

Antonino Labate, Cupra director of strategy, business development and operations, said: ‘We are the brand with the ambition to create cars and experiences that make people feel special.

‘With our product offensive, we now have a big opportunity to start talking to a broader audience in another way.’

He added: ‘As a contemporary organisation born in the 21st century, we are a native digital brand which aims to leverage the power of technology to generate emotions.

‘There are no frontiers for the Cupra community. Our pioneering attitude leads us to create digital spaces and content where our community of specialists can meet and experience the brand.’