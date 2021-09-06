Log in

News

Daimler boss warns semiconductor crisis could last into 2023

  • Daimler CEO warns semiconductor crisis could go into 2023
  • Ola Källenius tells journalists at Munich IAA show that soaring demand could see industry continue to struggle
  • Daimler planning to start making own chips in bid to combat shortage

Time 4 mins ago

The ongoing semiconductor crisis could last throughout next year and into 2023, Daimler’s CEO has warned.

In a stark address to reporters at the Munich IAA show, Ola Källenius admitted soaring demand could see the industry continue to struggle.

A number of manufacturers have slowed or completely halted production lines as a result of the chip shortage.

Advert

Daimler is currently hoping to start making its own semiconductors in a bid to ease the strain in the fourth quarter of the year.

Earlier this year, Bosch also announced plans to start making the chips, but there remains no end in sight for the car building industry.

Källenius, who is also head of Mercedes-Benz, said: ‘Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand.

‘This could influence 2022 and (the situation) may be more relaxed in 2023.’

Advert

The chips help to control infotainment systems and mains screens as well as power steering and brake sensors.

The current situation has caused enormous lead times on new vehicles as manufacturers suffer setbacks in production while awaiting fresh deliveries of semiconductors.

Last month Toyota announced that it would be slashing production as a result of the crisis.

Jaguar Land Rover also paused production of both the Defender and the Discovery due to the semiconductor shortage.

For more stories from the Munich Motor Show, head over to our live blog.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51