Dealer group Drive Motor Retail launches fundraising campaign to help victims of war in Ukraine

Drive Motor Retail has launched a new fundraising campaign to collect money for victims of the war in Ukraine.

The dealer group in aiming to raise a whopping £50,000 through employee fundraising events at each of its 16 UK dealerships.

All proceeds will be donated to the Ukraine Disaster Emergency Committee with Drive matching every £1 raised by members of staff.

The firm has also announced that whichever site raises the most money per head will be presented with a special award by the company.

The prize will be given out at Drive’s annual Overdrive Awards ceremony, with a gong also available for outstanding personal fundraising achievements by individual employees.

Stuart Harrison, joint MD at Drive Motor Retail said: ‘As a business we understand the importance of charitable activities and have all been particularly keen to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

‘We have thought long and hard about ways we can show our support and have carefully planned a fundraising campaign to help those who need it most.

‘We are encouraging everybody at Drive to get involved, both through individual fundraising activities and team events.’

Rob Keenan, joint MD at Drive Motor retail added: ‘Members of our own team have family and friends directly impacted by the conflict, and we want to do everything we can to help.

‘If everyone pulls together to complete a joint challenge, or supports a few teammates in achieving something extraordinary, we know this target can be reached over the coming months. I am looking forward to seeing the ideas each site comes up with!

‘It is a challenging market and we appreciate that cost of living is on everybody’s mind, but we want to encourage our teams to come together and support those in need.’

Drive currently employs more than 700 people across its sites and is Vauxhall’s current European Dealer of the Year.

It also represents Citroen and MG.

Picured: Stuart Robinson and Rob Keenan