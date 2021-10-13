Dealer group Pendragon appoints former DFS boss Ian Filby to replace Bill Berman as non-executive chairman

Dealer group Pendragon has confirmed the appointment of Ian Filby as non-executive chairman, replacing Bill Berman who has held the role since 2019.

Filby joins the Car Dealer Top 100 group with over 40 years experience in the retail sector – a large proportion of which was spent with pharmacy-led health and beauty group, Alliance Boots.

He also had an eight year stint as the CEO of furniture giant DFS between 2010 and 2018.

The 62-year old is currently the non-executive chairman of premium lifestyle brand Joules PLC.

He has been recruited by Pendragon following an ‘extensive and comprehensive’ process and will join the company of November 1.

In addition to his duties as non-executive chairman, the businessman will also chair the company’s nomination committee and serve on its remuneration committee.

His appointment sees Pendragon CEO, Bill Berman, relinquish the role of executive chairman, which he has held on an interim basis since September 2019.

His stint in the hot seat has had its fair share of controversy and he narrowly beat off a shareholders revolt in May, following anger over his new £3.2m pay deal.

Commenting on his appointment, Ian Filby, incoming non-executive chairman said: ‘I am hugely excited to have the opportunity to chair Pendragon PLC, particularly as the strategy launched in September 2020 begins to have a significant impact on the Company’s growth and prospects as it is implemented.

‘I believe that my extensive retail experience will be of significant benefit to the company and the board as I work with the leadership team to lead Pendragon through the next stage of its development.’

Pendragon is currently enjoying an enormously successful period and last week announced improved forecasts for 2021 with dealer group set to make £70m this year.

The listed motor dealer beat analysts’ expectations for first half of 2021 to make a profit of £35.1m.

Bill Berman, CEO of Pendragon PLC added: ‘We are delighted to have a new chairman with such an extensive grounding in the retail sector and, most importantly, in digital retail.

‘I look forward to welcoming Ian into our business and drawing on his wealth of experience as we continue to deliver on the strategic priorities we set out last year.’