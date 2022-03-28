Dealer group Shelbourne Motors expands van offering as it forges partnership with Maxus

Shelbourne Motors has expanded its CV portfolio by adding Maxus vans to its multi-franchise Newry complex.

Andrew Setterfield has been recruited as sales manager to lead the sales strategy for the marque, which is part of the Harris Group.

Dedicated sales, servicing and aftersales services will be available for new and used Maxus commercial vehicles.

Paul Ward, director of the family-owned Shelbourne Motors, which was established in 1973, said: ‘We’re delighted to partner with Maxus (UK) to bring the global car manufacturer’s commercial vehicles to our state-of-the-art Newry site for drivers and van operators across Northern Ireland.

‘Maxus is leading the charge for greener commercial motoring across the UK by introducing a range of highly reliable, efficient, versatile and value-for-money all-electric commercial vehicles, and this has successfully positioned them as a leader in the sector.

‘This partnership further strengthens our position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle retailers and it expands our electric van portfolio to include the Maxus eDeliver 3 and eDeliver 9 models.

‘These are already proving to be extremely popular, with local businesses and tradespeople placing orders as they future-proof their fleet of vehicles aimed at reducing their carbon footprint.’

Highlighting the dealer group’s ‘excellent local reputation’, Mark Barrett, general manager of Harris Maxus, said: ‘We are thrilled to partner with the family-owned Shelbourne Motors to add to our expanding Maxus dealer network in Northern Ireland.

‘Shelbourne Motors already has long-term partnerships with an impressive list of global vehicle manufacturers, and we look forward to forging our own successful partnership in the years ahead based on our shared commitment to go that extra mile for our customers.’

The Maxus partnership adds to Shelbourne’s Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia and Dacia franchises.

Pictured launching the partnership are Paul Ward, left, and Andrew Setterfield