Dealers are being urged to back a campaign to change the law around write-off data to protect themselves as well as motorists.

Provenance check provider Vcheck is lobbying the industry and government to force insurance companies to register write-offs with industry databases.

Its latest study of an unnamed used car sales website showed that 16,700 vehicles were identified as ex-salvage, of which 4,000 were said to be write-offs.

However, they weren’t on the Motor Insurers’ Anti-Fraud and Theft Register (MIAFTR).

Vcheck founder Adrian Mierzwinski said: ‘We have highlighted the issues of write-off vehicles for two years and seen a minimal movement to address the problem.

‘There seems to be a deadlock between the insurance companies, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau and large provenance providers.

‘It is now time that more positive action is taken to force change and protect dealers from unknowingly selling write-offs as “provenance check-clear” vehicles to motorists who risk financial loss and a potentially dangerous, unroadworthy vehicle.’

Vcheck said it was working with motoring bodies to raise the issue with the government and push for change.

Mierzwinski added: ‘Dealers face damage to their reputation and legal action if they unwittingly sell a write-off to a consumer.

‘We’ve seen cases that range from superminis to supercars, and on each occasion the dealer was faced with a huge amount of work and cost to resolve the situation.

‘It is time to solve this issue once and for all.’

In the meantime, he said, Vcheck was offering a fixed and affordable way to help dealers protect themselves from vehicles that have slipped through the net.

Dealers can support the campaign via Vcheck’s website at vcheck.uk