Dec 17: Strikes until February; Payrises at Rolls-Royce; Arrests over Brixton crush; Ford teases new EV

Industrial action expected across the UK: strike dates from now until February

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union members at 14 companies and Network Rail again walked out on Friday, crippling services across the country a day after an unprecedented nursing strike.

However, some planned strikes have also been called off in recent days.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association union at Network Rail have voted to accept the firm’s pay offer, it was announced on Thursday.

Employment falls in private sector for first time in two years, report finds

The number of people employed by private companies in the UK is falling for the first time in close to two years, as the country is widely thought to be in recession.

A new survey found that there has been a reduction in headcounts so far this month, the first time since February 2021 that employment has dropped.

Companies reported that they were not replacing staff when they left voluntarily because they were worried about the economic outlook, were getting fewer orders and were trying to cut costs.

Rolls-Royce car factory workers handed bumper pay deal to avert strikes

Workers at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will receive a ‘record’ pay rise and have called off potential strike action, the Unite union has announced.

Unite said workers at the luxury car maker will see an increase worth up to 17.6 per cent.

Around 1,200 workers at Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, who help make its Ghost, Wraith and Cullinan, will receive the pay increase.

Elon Musk warned of EU sanctions after banning journalists from platforms

Officials in Brussels have warned Twitter owner Elon Musk the company could face sanctions ‘soon’ after booting a series of journalists covering the billionaire off its platform.

European Commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were ‘worrying’ and that EU law protects media freedom.

‘News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,’ Ms Jourova said.

FTSE drops amid global sell-off after rates decisions

London’s top shares embarked on a second straight day of heavy losses on Friday as global markets fell to their lowest point for weeks.

The FTSE 100 closed down by nearly 1.3 per cent, losing 94.05 points and closing at 7,332.12.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Dax index closed down 0.7 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris lost 1.1 per cent of its value.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Police investigate deaths of four people in Channel

Detectives are investigating after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.

Kent Police said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident on Wednesday with the National Crime Agency, amid reports that those on board paid thousands of pounds to people-smugglers to make the journey to the UK.

Officers are also trying to identify the people who died and track down their relatives, the force said on Friday.

Covid-19 infections rising again across most of UK

Covid-19 infections are rising in most parts of the UK but are still well below levels reached earlier this year, figures suggest. In England, infections are estimated to have climbed above one million for the first time since the end of October, while Scotland and Wales have both seen an increase. The trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain and there is a mixed picture among different regions and age groups.

One arrested and three in critical condition after Brixton Academy show crush

Three people are in a critical condition and one person has been arrested following a suspected crowd crush at a concert in south London.

Nigerian artist Asake said he was ‘praying’ for those injured during the incident midway through his show at the O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday night.

In a statement outside Brixton police station on Friday afternoon, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said an ‘urgent investigation’ was under way.

Ford teases new EV ahead of 2023 reveal

Ford has revealed the first teaser of a new electric SUV that will be revealed in full in 2023.

Just a single image has been revealed, with the darkened lighting revealing little about the upcoming model, along with a cryptic release that says nothing about the upcoming EV itself, just that Ford is ‘rediscovering our adventurous spirit’.

However, the image shows what looks to be a mid-size SUV, highlighted with bold boomerang-shaped LED lights. The design and LED detailing looks different to those on current Ford models too, hinting that the brand might be exploring a new design direction with the EV.

