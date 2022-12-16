Sales exec hopefuls have a scream of a job interview – at 110mph in back of race car!

Four wannabe sales executives swapped the usual stuffy interview location of a boardroom for the back of a race car at 110mph!

The candidates, who had applied to work at car supermarket Big Motoring World, were quizzed while being driven by professional speed demon and YouTuber Sid North – with their reactions caught on camera.

The Car Dealer Top 100 company wanted to see how well they coped while under pressure.

Their interviews took place in a BMW M5 Competition at Cadwell Park racetrack – also known as a ‘mini-Nürburgring’ on account of its many tight turns and hairy stretches – with hilarious results.

The Competition has a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 625bhp, which was guaranteed to set their pulses racing – and produce some strong language!

A series of cameras, including GoPros, were set up inside the car to capture all their emotions – from excitement to dread – during the ride they would never forget.

‘I can’t find my words, I’m shaking,’ one of the candidates said afterwards while laughing.

And Big Motoring World said the four interviewees performed so impressively that it decided to hire all of them.

Safety marshals were on hand throughout to ensure effective measures were in place, with all the job hunters wearing a protective helmet while in the car.