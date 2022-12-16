Scam car dealer has Porsche seized by police after conning innocent buyers out of £1.3m

A fake car dealer who earned more than £1.3m by tricking people into buying vehicles that did not exist has had his Porsche seized by police.

The con artist was part of an elaborate conspiracy which duped innocent members of the public into handing over their savings to fake online traders.

The 32-year-old was handed a 16-month suspended prison sentence for his role in the scheme and has now had his car taken away under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A court had previously heard that the Porsche Panamera was due to be scrapped as the owner was unable to afford essential repair work.

However, officers stepped in to claim the vehicle instead and it is now due to be sold at auction.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey, from Kent Police’s Financial Investigation Unit, said: ‘Criminals should not be allowed to live the high life after leaving prison until they have paid back everything they earned illegally, which is why the Proceeds of Crime Act allows us to continue seizing any assets they may come into in the future.

‘This particular offender was naïve enough to think his sports car would not attract the attention of local officers who knew who he was, what crimes he had committed and how much money he made through his criminal activity.

‘I hope this case sends a clear message that Kent Police officers are relentless in their pursuit of illegally-earned assets, ensuring crime does not pay.’

The case follows several reports of fake car dealers scamming customers by setting up highly believable websites.

In recent weeks Car Dealer has reported on JDM Cars, Millers Car Sales and AD Car Sales, all of which turned out to be scams.

The proprietors of the schemes set up websites by cloning legitimate dealerships, which are often dormant.

They use fake customer reviews and point customers to legitimate business details they have copied from Companies House.

The scammers then try to get customers to pay for their cars over the phone in full and offer to deliver them – but then steal the money.