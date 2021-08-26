Donnelly Group opens the doors of £3m landmark Honda showroom in Belfast

The Donnelly Group has flung open the doors of its new £3m landmark Honda showroom in Belfast.

Customers are now being welcomed to the Boucher Road dealership after work was carried out during the summer.

It has twice the capacity of the former site, which was in the same road, and the group said it would enhance the customer experience.

The new showroom boasts a full range of demonstrator models plus full service and parts facilities, as well as Donnelly Group’s Approved Used range and extra customer parking.

Dave Sheeran, managing director of Donnelly Group, said: ‘Honda’s brand emulates style, comfort and affordability, and we have implemented those key elements in our showroom, giving customers a feel for the high standard to expect when they purchase a vehicle from the Donnelly Group.

‘The prime location for our new site, on the Boucher Road, is easily accessible and less than a mile from our former premises, giving our customers even more choice and convenience when purchasing a vehicle.’

All the staff from the former premises have transferred to the new showroom.

Site director Paul Compton added: ‘It has been great to welcome customers to our new Honda site, which boasts twice the capacity of our former site also on Boucher Road.

‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the feedback we have received so far has been excellent.

‘As Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailer, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent customer service and attention to detail, and our modernised Boucher Road showroom will help in continuing that tradition.’

Terence Donnelly, executive chairman of the Donnelly Group, is pictured on the left with Paul Compton, centre, and Dave Sheeran as they mark the opening of the new Donnelly Honda showroom in Belfast