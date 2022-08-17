Drive Motor Retail continues fundraising campaign at Redcar dealership and contact centre

Drive Motor Retail’s Redcar dealership and contact centre has been laying on fundraisers with staff raising money for the crisis in Ukraine.

Employees at the site have been taking part in a range of events, including a 27-mile sponsored walk from Redcar to Whitby, a virtual charity race night, a fancy-dress dip in the sea and bonus ball competitions.

An impressive selection of raffle prizes have also been donated by local businesses as the community looks to rally behind the cause.

The events have been held as part of a company-wide pledge from Drive to contribute £50,000 to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Contact centre manager, Richard Welsh, and team leader Liam Duke also took part in a challenge that involved living on a ration pack for a week.

Over £5,000 has been raised so far, which takes the contact centre team to almost 70 per cent of their target of £7,200. Drive is also committing to matching every pound raised to help support the efforts of the team.

Welsh said: ‘We can’t comprehend what the people of Ukraine are currently experiencing and the sacrifices they are having to make just to ensure their own safety. Everyone at Drive wants to do their bit to support and raise funds for such an important and pressing cause.

‘We’re all eager to do what we can to make a difference and the fundraising activities we have organised are a great way to get Drive employees, their friends and families and the local community involved.

‘The response that the contact centre team has received from the local community has been amazing, and it has motivated the whole team to raise as much money as possible for the appeal.

‘We’d welcome everybody to get involved and if you’d like to join us at the race night, please do get in touch.’

Rob Keenan, joint MD at Drive Motor Retail, said: ‘At Drive, we want to make a difference through charitable events wherever we can. It’s essential to support those who need it and our staff have shown a fantastic determination to do everything they can to contribute to the Ukraine Appeal.

‘We have encouraged all 16 of our UK sites to organise fundraising events to get employees and surrounding areas involved as much as possible and to raise awareness of the amazing work the Ukraine Disaster Emergency Committee charities do.

‘We are delighted with the money raised so far and are confident that we will reach the £50,000 target as a company.’