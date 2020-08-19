A rise in Tesla’s share price has made Elon Musk the fourth-richest person on Earth.

They went up by $51.45 a share – an increase of 2.8 per cent – taking them to a record high of $1,887.09. Musk’s net worth is now $90.3bn – some $9bn behind Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg at $99.4bn, who is third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, according to the latest figures.

Musk’s fortune has swollen by $57bn this year alone, and he is now in front of LVMH luxury goods group chief executive Bernard Arnault who has $83.7bn.

Still top of the list is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $195bn, while second is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at $121bn.

Musk owns 21 per cent of Tesla, which was established in 2003 by two engineers, while in 2002 he formed the aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX, which yesterday (Aug 18) said it had raised another $1.9bn in funding.

Tesla is now bigger than Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Toyota, with last night’s Wall Street stock market value of the electric car maker set at $352bn, against $185bn in the middle of June.

At the beginning of August, two Nasa astronauts made the first splashdown return in 45 years after SpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from the International Space Station and began its journey back to Earth.

Musk is also one of the new Spitting Image puppets that will feature in the revived satirical series airing this autumn on BritBox.