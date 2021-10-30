Log in
Episode 43: The used cars that are more expensive than new, working at 90 years old and climbing mountains with Leon Bosch

  • Listen now to the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more
  • This week Leon Bosch from Partners& judges the ques
  • Here about his upcoming climb for charity Ben

Time 2 days ago

On Episode 43 of the Car Dealer Podcast, we’re joined by head of automotive at Partners& Leon Bosch ahead of a weekend he’s been building up to.

Along with fellow industry leaders as part of the delayed Ben Kilimanjaro challenge, the teams will instead be climbing the three peaks in Britain on Monday.

Listen to the podcast by clicking play below to hear more about the two challenges these teams are taking on to raise money and how you can help support them.

Every week on the podcast, the Car Dealer team compete to choose their favourite stories of the week and ask an industry guest to decide who chose the best.

Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more to find out who won this week as Rebecca Chaplin and Jon Reay compete.

To find out more about any of the stories mentioned, you can find them listed below.

If you’d like to join the show as guest judge you can get in touch with the team here.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

