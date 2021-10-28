The top 20 used cars costing more than new – find out what’s on the list

The trend of used cars growing in value so much that they are costing more than a new version has continued this month – and shows no sign of changing.

Cap HPI has revealed its latest list of used cars that have shot up in value so much that buyers are paying more than a new model for them.

The firm’s head of valuations Derren Martin told Car Dealer – in an exclusive video you can watch above – that this has been driven by the fact the new alternatives for these cars are simply not available – or the waiting lists are too long for buyers to stomach.

Cap HPI has crunched the numbers on 20 used cars – all a year old with 10,000 miles on the clock – which puts a Dacia Sandero on top, with used examples costing £1,900 more than a new model.

That means used Sanderos are changing hands for 119 per cent of the cost of a new version.

Martin said: ‘Normally you’re not going to pay more for a car that’s a year-old with mileage on.

‘When you go into a dealership you’re going to want a new one that’s brand spanking new and got no miles on it.

‘When you can’t get a new one, or you’ve got to wait six months for it, obviously the used one becomes a lot more attractive and the new price becomes almost irrelevant.

‘You can’t get it so that price is almost not even a benchmark for the time being.

‘We are hearing that consumers are starting to baulk at it a little bit and saying “well I’ll wait” but we’ve got that “I want it now” attitude with everything in life now and the used cars have become so popular because of that.

‘It’s not necessarily a relevant benchmark when you can’t get a new one.’

The Top 20 Used Cars costing more than new

All used cars are one year old and have 10,000 miles, list ranked by percentage price rise over new

1. Dacia Sandero – 119%

Average price new: £9,772

£9,772 Average price used: £11,673

£11,673 Used premium: £1,901

2. Porsche 718 Spyder – 115%

Average price new: £74,850

£74,850 Average price used: £86,250

£86,250 Used premium: £11,400

3. Porsche Macan – 114.4%

Average price new: £56,082

£56,082 Average price used: £64,125

£64,125 Used premium: £8,043

4. Porsche Cayman GT4 – 114.0%

Average price new: £76,780

£76,780 Average price used: £87,500

£87,500 Used premium: £10,720

5. Tesla Model X – 109%

Average price new: £93,713

£93,713 Average price used: £102,667

£102,667 Used premium: £8,954

6. Toyota GT86 – 108.4%

Average price new: £29,340

£29,340 Average price used: £31,768

£31,768 Used premium: £2,428

7. Ford Mustang – 108.1%

Average price new: £43,606

£43,606 Average price used: £47,173

£47,173 Used premium: £3,567

8. Lamborghini Urus – 107.7%

Average price new: £182,810

£182,810 Average price used: £196,750

£196,750 Used premium: £13,940

9. Range Rover Evoque – 107.6%

Average price new: £41,188

£41,188 Average price used: £44,266

£44,266 Used premium: £3,078

10. Ford Mustang Convertible – 107.1%

Average price new: £46,518

£46,518 Average price used: £49,850

£49,850 Used premium: £3,332

11. Porsche 911 – 106.7%

Average price new: £93,285

£93,285 Average price used: £99,333

£99,333 Used premium: £6,048

12. Mercedes CLA – 106.5%

Average price new: £34,588

£34,588 Average price used: £36,847

£36,847 Used premium: £2,259

13. Dacia Duster – 106.2%

Average price new: £15,397

£15,397 Average price used: £16,395

£16,395 Used premium: £998

14. Land Rover Defender – 106.2%

Average price new: £53,966

£53,966 Average price used: £57,153

£57,153 Used premium: £3,187

15. Porsche 911 Turbo – 105.8%

Average price new: £149,764

£149,764 Average price used: £158,375

£158,375 Used premium: £8,611

16. Mini Cooper – 105.8%

Average price new: £21,424

£21,424 Average price used: £22,700

£22,700 Used premium: £1,276

17. Porsche Taycan – 105.8%

Average price new: £106,783

£106,783 Average price used: £113,000

£113,000 Used premium: £6,217

18. Volkswagen California – 105.6%

Average price new: £65,749

£65,749 Average price used: £69,458

£69,458 Used premium: £3,709

19. Toyota GR Yaris – 105%

Average price new: £30,963

£30,963 Average price used: £32,500

£32,500 Used premium: £1,537

20. Volvo XC40 – 104.7%