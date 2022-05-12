EU lawmakers back plans that will outlaw new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

EU lawmakers have voted in favour of new legislation that will make it illegal for dealers to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

Members of the European Parliament’s environment committee backed the plans which propose a 100 per cent cut in CO2 emissions by the middle of the next decade.

The move effectively makes it impossible to sell any vehicle with a petrol or diesel engine in any of the EU’s 27 member states.

The environment committee rejected plans for a 55 per cent cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 and also refused to push back the 2035 date.

It ruled that is the latest that a ban could be implemented without affecting plans to have net zero emissions in all sectors by 2050.

The proposed ban will now go before the full European Parliament, which will vote in the coming months, Reuters reports.

Jan Huitema, the lead lawmaker on the policy, said: ‘With CO2 standards, we create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers.’

In the UK it will be illegal to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 with hybrids to be faded out in the years following that.

In order the achieve the goal, some £500m will be invested to install public charge points by 2030.

The money will see the charging network rise ten fold in the next eight years in order to meet increased demand.