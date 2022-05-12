Log in
Volkswagen Passat GTE plug-in electric car being chargedVolkswagen Passat GTE plug-in electric car being charged

News

EU lawmakers back plans that will outlaw new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

  • European Parliament’s environment committee supports plans for a 100 per cent cut in CO2 emissions by 2035
  • Move would effectively ban the sale new petrol and diesel cars by the middle of the next decade
  • Full European Parliament to vote of proposals in the coming months

Time 9:50 am, May 12, 2022

EU lawmakers have voted in favour of new legislation that will make it illegal for dealers to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

Members of the European Parliament’s environment committee backed the plans which propose a 100 per cent cut in CO2 emissions by the middle of the next decade.

The move effectively makes it impossible to sell any vehicle with a petrol or diesel engine in any of the EU’s 27 member states.

Advert

The environment committee rejected plans for a 55 per cent cut in CO2 emissions from cars by 2030 and also refused to push back the 2035 date.

It ruled that is the latest that a ban could be implemented without affecting plans to have net zero emissions in all sectors by 2050.

The proposed ban will now go before the full European Parliament, which will vote in the coming months, Reuters reports.

Jan Huitema, the lead lawmaker on the policy, said: ‘With CO2 standards, we create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers.’

Advert

In the UK it will be illegal to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 with hybrids to be faded out in the years following that.

In order the achieve the goal, some £500m will be invested to install public charge points by 2030.

The money will see the charging network rise ten fold in the next eight years in order to meet increased demand.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190