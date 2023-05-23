Family-run Fish Brothers finished 2022 booking a £3.95m profit

Family-owned dealer group Fish Brothers finished 2022 by posting a £3.95m pre-tax profit.

Accounts filed with Companies House show the Wiltshire-based firm enjoyed a strong 2022 with uplifts in both profit and turnover.

Pre-tax profit climbed from £3.75m the year before to £3.95m, and with tax deducted Fish Brothers ended 2022 with a £3.27m profit.

Turnover for the Car Dealer Top 100-ranked business soared from £162.2m in 2021 to £205m.

Fish Brothers operates Peugeot, Dacia, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Skoda, Kia, Seat, Cupra, Nissan and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle franchises at various locations in Swindon, Wiltshire.

New vehicle sales came to 5,663, up from the 4,978 achieved in 2021, while used car sales dropped slightly from 3,119 in 2021 to 3,019.

Service hours sold rose from 81,534 to 83,762, aftersales absorption was 66 per cent (77 per cent in 2021), while return on sales dropped from 2.2 per cent to two per cent.

Fish Brothers hand out a final dividend of £1.25m – up from the £600,000 of 2021.

Directors noted supply chain issues ‘continue’, but that the effects of Brexit and the Ukraine war were ‘minimal’ on their business.

They added: ‘Current activities continue to be strong with the 2023 budget and 2024 forecast demonstrating continued growth.’

Fish Brothers began trading in 1948 from one dealership in Faringdon, Wiltshire, but now solely operates in nearby Swindon.