Feb 26: Higher summer air fares warning; Badenoch seeks tariff-free trade; George Michael coins

Holidaymakers face higher summer air fares because of lack of planes – Ryanair boss

Holidaymakers will face higher air fares this summer because of capacity constraints, the boss of Ryanair has warned.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said issues limiting the number of available aircraft mean European airlines will struggle to meet demand for travel during the peak season.

He predicted that Ryanair’s ticket prices will be up to 10% more expensive this summer compared with the same period last year.

Badenoch heading to Abu Dhabi to push for tariff-free trade

Kemi Badenoch is heading to Abu Dhabi for a summit of the world’s business ministers where she will push for tariff-free trade.

The trade secretary will seek to use the event to progress talks with counterparts over a trade deal with Gulf nations.

She will be among 150 ministers gathering in the United Arab Emirates seeking to negotiate global rules that affect tariffs and regulations.

Unions hit out at restoring employment tribunal fees

Unions, legal networks and rights organisations have criticised the government’s decision to reintroduce employment tribunal fees.

In a joint statement, 48 organisations called on the government to urgently reconsider its plans.

The groups warned that introducing fees will encourage exploitation of workers, saying: ‘We believe this will deter many from lodging worthy claims and gives a green light to bad employers to exploit their workers.’

51% of people have financial regrets, survey finds

More than half (51%) of people have financial regrets – including some who wish they had married someone with more money, a survey has found.

Among those who said they had financial regrets, they include people not putting money into a savings account each month (46%) and wishing they hadn’t spent money on pointless things (43%), while 12% wished they’d married someone with more money.

The research, which polled 2,000 people, was commissioned by savings and investment specialist Unity Mutual, a trading name of the Independent Order of Oddfellows Manchester Unity Friendly Society.

More small digital firms making £100,000-plus across the UK, data shows

The UK witnessed a surge in small digital businesses making more than £100,000 last year despite continued economic pressures, according to new data.

Around 17% of digital microbusinesses – companies with fewer than 10 employees – now have a six-figure turnover, according to GoDaddy’s latest Venture Forward report, which looks at some 610,000 microfirms in the United Kingdom.

This represents a 55% increase on 2022, when 11% of microbusinesses operating online recorded this level of turnover.

£4.7bn ‘local transport fund’ redirected from axed HS2 plans announced

Rishi Sunak has set out how transport funding redirected from the government’s abandoned HS2 plans will be shared across regional councils as he holds a Cabinet meeting in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The north of England will be allocated £2.5bn and the Midlands will receive £2.2bn from money previously earmarked for the axed northern leg of the flagship levelling-up project.

The funding won’t be made available until April 2025 – months after the next general election, which is expected later this year.

Red Sea shipping disruption hits more than half of UK exporters, survey finds

Fifty-five per cent of UK export businesses have been affected by disruption to shipping in critical trade routes along the Red Sea, according to a survey by an influential business group.

The British Chambers of Commerce, which polled 1,000 firms, warned that pressure on businesses will start to build if the problems – caused by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking container ships – persist.

The attacks have forced many vessels to reroute over safety concerns, lengthening delivery times and pushing up shipping costs.

George Michael takes centre stage on Royal Mint’s new collectable coins

Collectable coins celebrating George Michael go on sale today by the Royal Mint.

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, they portray a headshot of the singer-songwriter wearing his trademark sunglasses, along with an engraving of the refrain of his song Faith.

Prices start from £15.50 for a £5 denomination brilliant uncirculated coin, with a colour version available for £24.50. A 2oz gold coin, with a denomination of £200, is available for £5,305. Michael died of natural causes on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

Weather outlook

Cloud, rain and strong winds will be slow to clear in the far south-east of England this morning, says BBC Weather. Elsewhere, it’ll be dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, mostly in the north-east, while the south will be breezy.

Tuesday will see mist and fog slow to lift in the south-east. Rain in the north-west will spread south-eastwards, followed by brighter skies and blustery showers in the north, and it’ll be wintry over high ground.