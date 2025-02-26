Feb 26: Household energy bills to rise; Starmer to meet Trump; Valentino Rossi BMW M4

Household energy bills rising from April as millions more to gain £150 discount

Households are facing a 6.4% jump in their energy bills from April amid proposals to give around three million more homes access to a £150 discount.

Ofgem said the increase to the price cap, which will raise the average bill for households in England, Scotland and Wales on a standard variable tariff from the current £1,738 a year to £1,849, followed a recent spike in wholesale prices.

The rise will equate to £111 for an average household per year, or around £9.25 a month, over the three-month period of the price cap. This is 9.4% or £159 higher than this time last year but £531 or 22% lower than at the height of the energy crisis at the start of 2023.

Environment secretary faces ire of farmers as tax row shows no sign of abating

No one should be wishing their life away, environment secretary Steve Reed has said as he was repeatedly challenged by farmers over inheritance tax.

Reed addressed the National Farmers’ Union conference in London on Tuesday, setting out measures to increase the profitability of agriculture which he said was the problem at the ‘heart of the crisis in the sector’.

But he was heckled and repeatedly challenged in a question-and-answer session over elderly farmers who thought the best tax planning was to die before the inheritance tax changes came into effect in April 2026.

BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 celebrates MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi’s birthday

BMW has revealed limited-run versions of its M4 CS to celebrate nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi’s birthday.

The M4 CS Edition VR46 features a bespoke paint job, mechanical tweaks and a choice of two versions named ‘Sport’ and ‘Style’. The former comes with in Marina Bay Sans Blue with Tanzanite Blue number ‘46’ decals, while the Style is finished off in Tanzanite Blue matte paint with the decals in the same colour. Both cars get yellow pinstriping and brake calipers – while the ‘46’ decals relate to Rossi’s race number.

Inside, both cars receive the same upgrades including yellow stitching, as well as the carbon bucket seats featuring a new blue and black leather combination and illuminated ‘VR46’ logos. Both cars receive mechanical upgrades over the standard model, including tuned anti-roll bars and tweaked dampers for the suspension. No prices have been revealed.

The markets

Banking stocks and arms manufacturer BAE Systems helped lift London’s FTSE 100 higher on Tuesday, as the Prime Minister announced the biggest hike to defence spending since the end of the Cold War. The blue-chip index gained 9.69 points, or 0.11%, to close at 8,668.67.

In Paris, the Cac 40 was down 0.49%, and in Frankfurt, the Dax moved 0.13% lower. Over in New York, the S&P 500 was down about 0.8%, and the Dow Jones was more or less flat by the time European markets closed.

The pound was rising 0.25% against the US dollar, at 1.266, but down 0.1% against the euro, at 1.205.

Starmer to meet Trump in Washington as Kyiv and US agree minerals deal

Sir Keir Starmer will fly to the USA on Wednesday ahead of crunch talks with Donald Trump, as the chancellor urged European allies to follow the UK in raising defence spending.

The prime minister will travel to Washington after facing his weekly grilling in the House of Commons, following his announcement of a dramatic increase in the size of the UK’s war chest, paid for by cutting the international aid budget.

Sir Keir will follow French president Emmanuel Macron in visiting Trump in Washington DC and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit on Friday.

Israel and Hamas agree on new exchange which keeps fragile ceasefire intact

Israeli and Hamas officials said on Tuesday they have reached an agreement to exchange the bodies of dead hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, keeping their fragile ceasefire intact for at least a few more days.

Israel has delayed the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas.

The militant group has said the delay is a ‘serious violation’ of their ceasefire and that talks on a second phase are not possible until they are freed. The deadlock had threatened to collapse the ceasefire when the current six-week first phase of the deal expires this weekend.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Marshall Motor Group is closing its Volkswagen dealerships in Horsham and Aylesbury by March, citing significant losses. Staff were shocked by the news, with no alternative roles offered. Employees are now seeking new jobs, while Volkswagen UK calls it a necessary evolution.

Waylands marketing head Vicky Hart discussed how new EV models attract different customers on Car Dealer’s brand new Drive Her Success podcast. She highlighted shifting buyer demographics, marketing challenges, and the impact of the ZEV mandate, emphasising Waylands’ strong EV offerings across its brands.

Car Dealer Live on March 13 will explore AI’s practical use in dealerships. Motorway’s James Wilson and Available Car’s Michael Bell will discuss AI’s impact. Industry leaders and event partners will share insights, with exclusive research and panel discussions for attendees.

The Plug-in Van Grant is extended to 2026 with £120m funding, offering up to £5,000 off electric vans. The government also removes training requirements for zero-emission vans, aiding businesses. Additional grants support taxi drivers, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and electric motorbikes.

Fords of Winsford sold its 400,000th car, a BMW X1, to loyal customer Michael Shiels. Founded in 1959, the family-run business now operates a large Cheshire hypermarket and plans to expand. Owners John and Edward Ford celebrate the milestone and future growth.

Pentagon Motor Group has relocated its Rochdale Renault and Dacia operations to an expanded Oldham site alongside Vauxhall. A new showroom and upgraded facilities support all three brands, with aftersales handled at a multi-brand centre. Staff transfers ensure minimal disruption, supporting future growth.

Weather

Rain will move eastward today, with wintry showers on northern hills, clearing to afternoon showers, reports BBC Weather. The far north will see drier, brighter spells; temperatures will top 10 degrees.

Tonight, scattered showers persist, mainly in coastal areas, turning wintry in Scotland, while Wales experiences longer rain spells. Breezy in the south and west.