Feb 28: ‘8am scramble’ for GPs to end; Aviva boss’s mega bonus; Bentley Atelier Edition

Fujitsu told to pay up by Post Office campaigners over ‘ghastly fraud’

Fujitsu should ‘pay up’ hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation immediately for its central role in the ‘ghastly fraud’ that ruined the lives of innocent Post Office branch managers, leading campaigners have said.

The company has already acknowledged it has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation, pending the outcome of the public inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams.

But while ministers said it was too soon to decide on Fujitsu’s final contribution, they added an interim payment by the firm being demanded by critics would be ‘very welcome and very appropriate in these circumstances’. The criticism of Fujitsu was levelled during a debate in the House of Lords on the compensation scheme for which the government has so far set aside £1.8bn.

Aviva boss lands £7.2m pay package as results beat forecasts

Insurer Aviva has revealed its boss landed a £7.2m pay package in 2024 as the group notched up better-than-expected earnings ahead of its milestone £3.7bn takeover of Direct Line.

Its annual report showed that chief executive Dame Amanda Blanc landed a £2.2m annual bonus and £3.7m in long-term share awards.

Dame Amanda could also earn a potential maximum total pay and bonuses worth £10.4m in 2025, based on a significant share price rise, according to the report.

Bentley adds more luxury to its Bentayga SUV with the Atelier Edition

Bentley has revealed a new flagship model for the Bentayga SUV with the Atelier Edition.

Its exterior includes new 22-inch alloy wheels with a bright machined finish, a chrome and satin vertical front radiator grille and a choice of six different exterior paint finishes.

Inside, the Atelier Edition features an animated welcome light sequence, as well as scuff plates that say ‘Handcrafted in Crewe, England’. The upholstery uses Harmony Diamond quilting and contrast stitching, plus there is painted veneer on the dashboard, piping and ‘Atelier Edition’ tags featured on the headrests, too.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 outperformed European peers with modest gains on Thursday as a boost for Rolls-Royce helped offset heavy losses for WPP. It climbed 24.75 points, or 0.28%, to close at 8,731.46.

In Paris, the Cac 40 was 0.51% lower at close, while in Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 1.07%. In New York, the S&P 500 was down about 0.1%, and the Dow Jones was up 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was losing ground against the US dollar, down about 0.4% to 1.262, but up 0.3% against the euro, at 1.213.

Starmer’s Ukraine diplomacy continues after Trump White House trip

Sir Keir Starmer will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street this weekend as he follows up his visit to see Donald Trump with efforts to bridge the gap between the US and Europe over a potential deal to end the Ukraine war.

Leaders from across Europe will gather in London on Sunday, following a week which will have seen Sir Keir, France’s Emmanuel Macron and the Ukrainian president travel for talks with Trump.

The US president continues to resist calls to fully commit American military might to guarantee any Ukraine peace deal, but he has suggested closer economic ties and an agreement on mineral access between Kyiv and Washington would effectively act as a security ‘backstop’.

GPs in England accept contract terms helping end ‘8am scramble’ for appointments

GPs in England have accepted new contract amendments which would ‘bring back the family doctor’ and end the ‘8am scramble’ for appointments, the government has said.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union for doctors, and the government agreed the deal at a meeting on Thursday which includes an extra £889m in funding for the year 2025 to 2026.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new contract would ‘free up doctors from red tape and box-ticking targets’, allowing them to focus on treating patients. Among the reforms is a requirement for GP surgeries to allow patients to request appointments online from October this year to free up phone lines for urgent inquiries and help end the 8am rush to schedule appointments over the phone.

Thursday on Car Dealer

A used car dealer must pay over £9,000 after a pensioner fell six feet over a forecourt wall while inspecting a vehicle. The victim suffered life-changing injuries. The dealer was fined for failing to ensure visitor safety at the premises.

Which are the Chinese car brands coming to the UK that dealers need to watch – and who will be the biggest casualties from their arrival? JATO – Car Dealer Live partner and data expert – will be delving into this topic and more at our exclusive event for the motor trade on March 13.

At 25, Elliot Ashley, boss of EA Automotive, has rapidly built a successful used car business. Starting as a mechanic apprentice, he transitioned into sales, learning through experience. Now, he aims to expand, refining stock selection and reducing prep costs. He was this week’s guest on the Car Dealer Podcast – listen to his story by clicking the link above.

Tim Holden returns as MD of family-run Holden Group after a strategic review, replacing Martyn Webb. Holden, energised for new challenges, aims to navigate market shifts. Webb’s tenure saw showroom redevelopments, IT upgrades, and a new HR platform implementation.

Impressed by Steven Eagell Toyota Oxford’s service, customer Karen Corradi wrote a poem, ‘Doris the Yaris’, while waiting for her MOT. The poem praises the dealership’s warm atmosphere and friendly staff, reflecting her gratitude for the exceptional customer experience.

Auto Trader is launching AI tools—AI Generated Descriptions and Vehicle Highlights—to enhance dealer listings and boost advert views. Part of its Co-Driver suite, these tools leverage Auto Trader Intelligence to create detailed descriptions and highlight key vehicle features automatically.

UK car production fell 17.7% in January, with the SMMT warning of a ‘perfect storm’ of global trade uncertainty and market challenges. Despite a rise in EV production, manufacturers face delays, prompting calls for government support to maintain competitiveness.

Weather

Mist and fog will clear slowly this morning, leading to a dry and sunny day for most, except for breezy showers in northwest Scotland, reports BBC Weather. Temperatures will top 10 degrees.

Tonight, rain will move into Northern Ireland and Scotland, while England and Wales stay mostly dry with clear spells and some mist.