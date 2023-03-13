Ferrari F8 sets new record for Motorway as it sells for more than £235,000

Used car marketplace Motorway has sold its most expensive car – a Ferrari F8 that went for more than £235,000.

Finished in Rosso Corsa and with just 2,950 miles on the clock, the 22-reg Tributo, pictured, sent dealers wild last week, with 47 of them bidding on it and the hammer eventually falling at £235,383.

Motorway said it had seen record numbers of all types of cars going into its daily online sales, with volumes exceeding 1,000 vehicles a day.

It’s also recently had a strong number of high-performance cars hitting the platform.

On the back of this record sale, Motorway today reveals its Top 10 most expensive cars sold so far this year.

In second place behind the Ferrari was an Aston Martin DBS that sold in January for almost £160,000. This was closely followed by another Ferrari that went for £142,000 the same month.

Motorway’s Top 10 includes three Ferraris plus three Aston Martins, with a Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and a Lamborghini making up the rest of the list.

Most expensive cars sold on Motorway between January 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023

Ferrari F8 – £235,383 Aston Martin DBS – £159,929 Ferrari 458 – £142,000 Lamborghini Huracan – £126,730 Aston Martin DBX – £124,752 Aston Martin DB11 – £105,222 Ferrari California – £98,750 Bentley Bentayga – £91,632 Rolls-Royce Ghost – £88,344 Porsche Taycan – £82,779

Tom Leathes, CEO of Motorway, said: ‘Fans of supercars frustrated with lengthy wait times for new cars have turned to the used car market instead.

‘Dealers looking for quality stock to meet this demand know that Motorway is the go-to place for acquiring the best used cars out there.

‘This nearly-new Ferrari F8 with great spec and low mileage is just another example of the incredible stock available to our dealers.

‘With no middlemen involved, our dealers can stock up on privately owned cars across all price brackets without leaving their dealership.’

He added: ‘What makes it even easier is the saved searches and personalised stock alerts that we introduced last year.

‘These notify dealers when there is stock on the platform that meets their specific needs, so whether they are looking for high-performance cars, SUVs or budget hatchbacks, they never miss out.’