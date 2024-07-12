Fiat’s upcoming Grande Panda set to be available as super-cheap EV as more details emerge

Fiat has given more details about its upcoming Grande Panda, with the model set to become one of the UK’s cheapest EVs. The Italian brand says the soon-to-be-released supermini will be available with either electric or mild-hybrid powertrains, putting it in competition with the likes of the new Dacia Spring. The electric version will come with a 44kWh battery – the same as in its Citroen e-C3 stablemate at Stellantis – and will do an estimated 198 miles on a single charge.

Prices for the full EV are rumoured to be starting at around £22,000 – around £7,000 more than the Spring – which is set to become the UK’s cheapest electric car.

Meanwhile, the mild-hybrid model is set to cost under £20,000 – although official figures are yet to be confirmed.