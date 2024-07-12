Fiat’s upcoming Grande Panda set to be available as super-cheap EV as more details emerge

Fiat has given more details about its upcoming Grande Panda, with the model set to become one of the UK’s cheapest EVs.
The Italian brand says the soon-to-be-released supermini will be available with either electric or mild-hybrid powertrains, putting it in competition with the likes of the new Dacia Spring.
The electric version will come with a 44kWh battery – the same as in its Citroen e-C3 stablemate at Stellantis – and will do an estimated 198 miles on a single charge.
Prices for the full EV are rumoured to be starting at around £22,000 – around £7,000 more than the Spring – which is set to become the UK’s cheapest electric car.
Meanwhile, the mild-hybrid model is set to cost under £20,000 – although official figures are yet to be confirmed.
The mild-hybrid petrol version, which comes with a manual gearbox, will use a small electric motor whose capacity is yet to be revealed. It’ll be linked to a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, though, producing 99bhp and giving 120Nm of torque.
Inside, the Grande Panda will have 13 litres of storage space in the dashboard with the use of a double glove compartment. There is a wood-effect trim and a two-spoke black and blue leather steering wheel plus rectangular air vents.
It will also have a 10-inch digital display for the driver and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.
When the first pictures of the Grande Panda were released last month, Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis global chief marketing officer, said: ‘This compact car is based on a global platform, giving the brand the opportunity to expand its global reach.
‘With the Grande Panda, Fiat now begins its transition to global common platforms that cover all regions of the world, passing on the resulting benefits to its customers worldwide. In fact, the Grande Panda is perfectly suited for families and urban mobility in every country – a real Fiat!’