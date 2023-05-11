Log in
Ford Fiesta driving on rural roadFord Fiesta driving on rural road

Fiesta named Britain’s best-selling used car in Q1 as Ford prepares to scrap model for good

  • Ford Fiesta remained Britain’s best-selling used car in the first quarter of 2023
  • Model sold more than 80,000 units in first three months of the year, according to SMMT
  • Superminis continue to dominate list with Vauxhall Corsa, VW Polo and Mini all in the top ten
Time 7:21 am, May 11, 2023

The Ford Fiesta was the UK’s best-selling used car in Q1 as the model nears the end of its production run.

The iconic model is set to bow out after almost 50 years next month (June) but it remains the must-have choice for Britain’s used car buyers.

Figures published by the SMMT show that 80,477 of them were sold in the first four months of the year as superminis continued to dominate the list with a 32.3 per cent market share.

Also making the top ten were the Vauxhall Corsa (59,963); Mini (40,880); Volkswagen Polo (36,040) and BMW 1-Series (29,393).

Overall, around 600,000 used car transactions related to superminis in April.

Elsewhere, there was also room for the Fiesta’s big brother – the Focus (57,321) – as well as its rivals the Vauxhall Astra (41,116) and Volkswagen Golf (57,549).

Meanwhile, the Nissan Qashqai – Britian’s best-selling new car last year – just crept into the top ten with 32,056 used transactions.

The findings were published as part of a wider SMMT report which found that the used car market has grown after three consecutive quarters of decline.

Reacting to the findings, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Easing supply chain challenges have reenergised new car registrations, unlocking availability in the used market and, importantly, delivering more zero-emission capable vehicles to second and third owners.

‘Sustaining that growth is vital for our environmental goals, which means bolstering the new car market to drive supply to the used sector.

‘Infrastructure rollout must also improve – and at speed – with affordable and reliable charging essential if more used buyers are to switch to the latest and cleanest available vehicles.’

You can see the full top ten best-sellers below…

10. BMW 1-Series (29,393)

9. Nissan Qashqai (32,056)

8. Volkswagen Polo (36,040)

7. BMW 3-Series (39,922)

BMW 3 Series

6. Mini (40,880)

5. Vauxhall Astra (41,116)

4. Ford Focus (57,321)

3. Volkswagen Golf (57,549)

Volkswagen Golf 2018

2. Vauxhall Corsa (59,963)

1. Ford Fiesta (80,477)

