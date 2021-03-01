People should be given financial help to buy second-hand electric cars.

That’s according to Halfords, after analysis with research group Rand showed how much regions varied in the take-up of EVs.

The auto products and services provider warned that the cost of new battery-powered cars was too high for many, despite government grants of up to £3,000.

The most basic new EVs start at around £18,000, with an average non-luxury model costing nearly £30,000, it said.

Halfords called for grants or loans to be made available for drivers looking to buy used EVs so as to boost adoption of the green technology.

It comes on the heels of exclusive data for Car Dealer showing the top 20 most-searched-for used electric cars in 2020, with Auto Trader predicting that EV sales would overtake traditional engines by 2025.

That was followed by a report for the AA that showed EVs will outnumber diesel cars by 2030.

Transport Scotland, an agency of the Scottish government, recently brought in interest-free five-year loans of up to £20,000 to cover the cost of a used EV.

Some 2.17 million used vehicles were sold in the UK between July and September 2020 versus around 590,000 new cars, said the SMMT.

Out of 27 UK towns and cities, Hull, Peterborough and Plymouth had the lowest adoption rates of privately owned ultra-low emission vehicles, according to figures seen by the PA news agency.

Their share of the total fleet ranges from just 0.13 per cent to 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Barnet have the highest figures at 1.60 per cent and 1.42 per cent respectively.

The study also found a link between average household income and private EV ownership.

Andy Randall, managing director of Halfords Autocentres, said: ‘Our research indicates that a more targeted approach to EV incentives may be required if the whole country is to join the green transport revolution.

‘We believe this should include financial support for second-hand EV purchases in the form of interest-free loans or grants, and a renewed focus from central government on targeting the ongoing EV charging infrastructure rollout in low-demand areas.

‘This is crucial if we are to reach the ambitious 2030 target for the end of petrol and diesel vehicle sales.’