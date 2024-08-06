Used car showroom transformed into major cannabis farm as police appeal for information

A used car dealership which closed earlier this year is now ‘flying high’ once more – although certainly not in the way you might expect.

That is because police have discovered a major cannabis farm, with a street value totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds, inside the vacant showroom.

The operation was uncovered at the former premises of Hamilton Car Sales in Northampton, which have been empty for several months.

Officers became aware of the illicit operation after being tipped off by an energy company which noticed unusual activity at the site.

Police then attended and discovered the farm, which includes a whopping 320 plants spread across five rooms, according to the Northampton Chronicle.

Northants Police received the initial report from the energy company last Wednesday (July 31) and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘Shortly before 3.10pm on July 31, we received a report from energy company contractors about a cannabis grow at a business premises on Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton.

‘Officers attended and discovered a cannabis farm on the site, with more than 320 plants across five rooms.

‘Forensic examinations are underway as we prepare to dismantle the grow.’

Anyone with information which could assist the police’s enquiries is being asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 24000454893.

The investigation continues.