GardX Assure has expanded its ‘A’-rated insurer panel to give exclusive UK access to another major underwriter.

Part of the overall GardX brand, Assure has a number of insured protection products, and the company said this latest move ‘expands our ability to place even more major deals with confidence at a time when the UK auto sector needs security and available capacity’.

It will help dealers with insurance for Gap, cosmetic accident repair, tyre and wheel alloy protection, plus other add-ons such as warranties and guarantees.

Assure lets users make insurance sales through GardX’s free e-commerce platforms and digital business video products.

Melissa Thorpe, marketing business development manager, said its fulfilment platform could connect with clients’ business directly or via compliance partners, enabling them to use GardX’s in-built compliant sales controls if required.

It also allowed entirely contactless and self-service product registration ‘when it is proving almost essential in our sector’.

She added: ‘All of our e-commerce and digital video technology is designed to increase awareness and to support the demonstration of product value, as well as driving consumer engagement through a compliant and disciplined procedure, in a manner and a way that consumers want to connect.

‘Coupling these products and facilities with our diverse range of non-insured add-on products and post-Covid “Get Back to Business Safely” programme will allow us to share the benefits of scale in any deal that we do.’

GardX AD-Vantage introduces customised digital experiences for merchandising vehicle features

GardX to introduce product penetration with new video platform for dealers