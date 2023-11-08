GardX kicks off 20th anniversary celebrations with two new vehicle protection products

GardX has kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations by launching two pioneering vehicle protection products.

Car Dealer reported last month that GardX was planning to launch a host of new offerings over the coming weeks as part of its ‘Transformation @ Twenty’ initiative.

The campaign has now got underway with the announcement of two new products from its GardX Protect business.

First up, the firm has unveiled X2 Graphene – a paint protection product with an enhanced formulation that utilises the very latest technology available in the sector.

Bosses say the product will offer bringing significant benefits for both dealers and end-consumer thanks to a higher and deeper gloss finish, greater hydrophobicity giving enhanced water beading and enhanced weathering.

The firm has also launched Elixogen – a brand-new elite vehicle protection system, designed specifically for premium and prestige vehicles and consumers.

GardX says the new product showcases the ‘latest innovation and consumer offering’, with enhanced formulations and features that offer dealers and OEMs a ‘compelling value proposition’.

Victor Coutin, chairman of GardX Group said: ‘A spirit of restless innovation and pushing boundaries has been the lifeblood of GardX for twenty years.

‘Therefore, it just wouldn’t feel right to mark our 20th anniversary by looking back with nostalgia. Instead, we want to look forward with ambition, and with a renewed commitment to our industry, and our clients.

‘Our core client promise, “a guarantee that every part of our business exists to drive more growth for yours” is as relevant today as it was 20 years ago.’

Dylan Haskell, the group’s chief revenue officer, added: ‘For decades, our core vehicle protection systems have been at the forefront in both their innovation and performance. So, our appetite to continue leading the way certainly won’t surprise our partner Dealers and OEMs.

‘But aside from elevating performance and embracing the potential of new formulations such as Graphene, these products can support our clients and act as a key profit generation lever, whilst offering a superior end-consumer proposition.’

‘First and foremost, every organisation has a responsibility to the environment and our planet. For today and for future generations’, he continued.

‘But we also believe that sustainability will become an increasingly important strategic growth driver for our partner Dealers and OEMs.

‘Ultimately supporting that growth is the reason GardX exists, so ensuring we can empower and enable their own sustainable development with genuine sustainable credentials at the heart of our products and solutions, is a crucial part of our long-term growth strategy.

‘We look forward to sharing more details of our renewed sustainability commitment over the coming weeks.’

