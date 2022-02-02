Genesis launches subscription service as manufacturer responds to demand and changing needs

Hyundai’s high-end arm Genesis has launched a subscription service for UK customers.

Genesis Flexibility starts at £599 a month with a minimum six-month term, and covers all cars in the premium brand line-up.

The G70 saloon, pictured above, G80 saloon, GV70 and GV80 SUVs plus Europe-specific G70 Shooting Brake can be ordered from Genesis’s website, with direct delivery possible within two weeks, according to the manufacturer.

The package includes all scheduled servicing with home delivery and collection, plus roadside assistance and a dedicated Genesis personal assistant.

A courtesy car is provided as standard while servicing is carried out.

Andrew Pilkington, managing director for Genesis Motor UK, said: ‘At Genesis, we strive to deliver a customer-first luxury experience, and the launch of Genesis Flexibility builds on this.

‘We are simply responding to both customer demand and changing customer needs by providing our own vehicle subscription service that offers a convenient and stress-free introduction into the world of Genesis.

‘At Genesis, we believe that you don’t need to own a premium luxury vehicle to be able to drive one. We want our subscription customers to have the same first-class Genesis service, on their own terms and to suit their lifestyle.’

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, added: ‘We recommend Genesis Flexibility to customers who would like to experience our premium luxury vehicles without the commitment.’

The vehicle is delivered free to the customer at a time that suits them. Once the subscriptions has expired or been cancelled, it’s collected from the customer’s desired location.

Genesis officially launched in the UK last May. Orders for the G80 and G70 saloon and the GV80 and GV70 SUV opened last summer, with the G70 Shooting Brake available since November.

The Genesis range is set to include three all-electric vehicles within the first year.