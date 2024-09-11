Glyn Hopkin Group appoints Tim Murphy as chief operating officer

Glyn Hopkin has made Tim Murphy its chief operating officer for the group.

The Car Dealer Top 1oo automotive group boasts some 35 dealerships across London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, representing Nissan, MG, Kia, Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Suzuki.

Murphy latterly served as Audi and JLR franchise director at Marshall Motor Group and before that was group operations director and executive board member for the Motorline Group.

Glyn Hopkin CEO Fraser Cohen said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Glyn Hopkin board.

‘His strategic insight and leadership will undoubtedly propel our business operations to new heights.

‘Tim will be key in defining and delivering the exciting next steps for the group under the recently introduced employee ownership trust scheme.’

He added: ‘Tim brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to deliver exceptional results.

‘His deep knowledge and extensive experience in working with multiple manufacturers will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and expand our operations.’

Murphy, who will be responsible for overseeing all franchise sites for sales and aftersales, said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining Glyn Hopkin as chief operating officer for the next stage in the group’s journey under the employee ownership trust scheme.

‘I am looking forward to working closely with the board and wider team to drive innovation and performance, as well as deliver the highest standards of service to our valued customers.’