Mercedes symbol on building, via PA

Gunman kills one and injures another at Mercedes-Benz factory

  • One person has died and another seriously injured in shooting at Mercedes-Benz plant
  • Incident took place this morning at manufacturer’s Sindelfingen factory
  • A 56-year-old man has been arrested
Time 10:15 am, May 11, 2023

A person was killed and another injured when a gunman opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory this morning.

The shooting took place at the manufacturer’s factory in Sindelfingen, 17km south-west of Stuttgart, about 7.45am local time (8.45am BST).

It’s believed it was the act of a lone perpetrator, according to Automotive News Europe, which quoted a Stuttgart prosecutor’s spokesperson as saying: ‘This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen.

‘Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died.’

Nobody outside the factory is believed to have been involved, added the prosecutor’s office.

The German newspaper Bild reported that one person had been arrested at the plant, where Mercedes makes its S-Class and EQS models.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that there’d been an incident at the factory but it didn’t give any more details.

In a statement, it said: ‘We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first.’

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle quoted prosecutors as saying the person arrested was a 56-year-old man.

It added that emergency services had searched the building for other people who may have been hurt, and said the injured person was in a serious condition.

The site was sealed off by a special operations team, with two helicopters and several emergency doctors brought in.

Employees said the incident happened at Factory 56.

According to Mercedes-Benz, approximately 35,000 people work at the Sindelfingen factory.

