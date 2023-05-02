H.R. Owen’s new £30m showroom hosts launch of 311mph Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

Luxury car dealer group H.R. Owen has hosted an exclusive launch event for the new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

Hosted at the firm’s new flagship 110,000 sq/ft multi-franchise showroom in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, the launch gave attendees their first look at the hypercar.

The F5 was introduced to a select group of guests by company founder John Hennessey, Hennessey director of design Nathan Malinick, Hennessey test pilot and professional racing driver Alex Brundle, and H.R. Owen CEO Ken Choo.

With a top speed of 311mph, Hennessey is aiming for the F5 to be the fastest roadster in the world. Only 30 will be built.

John Hennessey, founder & CEO of Hennessey Performance Engineering, said: ‘We are very pleased to partner with H.R. Owen, the UK’s leading luxury motor group.

‘Their extensive hypercar experience allows us to expand our footprint overseas, confident that our clientele will be in the care of experts. We are honored to align with a professional team that shares our family ideals, brand vision, and passion for ultimate performance.’

The 90-plus-year-old dealer group is the only UK retailer for Hennessey Special Vehicles.

Ken Choo said: ‘In 2022, we became the sole UK retailer to Hennessey’s growing line-up of extraordinary hypercars, and we’re delighted to have been able to showcase the Venom F5 Roadster to our customers for the first time.

‘Our brand new H.R. Owen Hatfield facility, incorporating five state-of-the-art showrooms and three aftersales operations, was the ideal place to host such a groundbreaking performance car.’

The multi-brand development cost £30m to build and houses franchises for Bentley, Lamborghini and Maserati and H.R.Owen’s headquarters.

Last year H.R. Owen announced its appointment as official UK retailer to Czinger, with Hennessey the second Stateside business to join the dealer group in the past two years.