They’re the top of the crops! Vertu Motors workers have reached their fundraising target of £20,000 by giving the cost of their haircuts to NHS charities.

Vertu match-funded the £10,000 they raised to support the work of NHS Charities Together.

The #HaircutsforHeroes campaign saw colleagues across the country donate the money they’d normally have paid for a cut and blow-dry, shampoo and set, colour or even a beard trim.

Among those taking part was Vertu Motors chief operations officer David Crane, who let daughter Neve loose on his locks.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘I have been very impressed with the hairdressing efforts of some colleagues, while perhaps others are better off waiting for the professionals to reopen!

‘What is not in doubt is that generous colleagues and their families and friends have embraced the campaign, had a lot of fun and supported a very worthwhile cause.

‘We agreed that the business would make its contribution to the fundraising through match-funding, and I am delighted that the target of £20,000 has been reached.’

