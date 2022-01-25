Hendy Group given planning permission for two new dealerships in Eastleigh

Hendy Group is set to invest heavily in its dealer network after being granted planning permission for two new showrooms in Hampshire.

The firm submitted plans to turn the former Civic Offices site into two dealerships which have now been given unanimous backing by Eastleigh Borough Council’s planning committee.

The new state-of-the-art facilities will be built adjacent to Hendy’s existing Villeneuve Way Honda, Mazda and Kia dealerships.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group also operates a successful Ford store a short distance away.

Work is due to start on the new development later in the year with completion expected in early 2023.

Around 50 people will be employed at the dealerships, which are being built on what is currently unused land.

Paul Hendy, Hendy Group chief executive said the planning permission was a ‘great vote of confidence in Hendy’ as a valuable employer in the borough and reinforces the group’s commitment to the area.

He said: ‘We are delighted to begin 2022 by putting our ongoing expansion plans into action.

‘This new development will transform what is currently unused land to provide valuable employment and enhance our automotive offering locally.’

The plans submitted to the council will see two showroom buildings constructed as well as a workshop, a rear service yard and two deck car parking.

The showrooms will provide space for 18 new vehicles in the showroom together with 84 used vehicle display spaces.