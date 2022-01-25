Log in

News

Hendy Group given planning permission for two new dealerships in Eastleigh

  • Hendy granted planning permission for two new showrooms in Eastleigh
  • New facilities to be built adjacent to existing dealerships in Hampshire borough
  • Boss Paul Hendy says he is ‘delighted’ to see expansion plans get the green light

Time 23 mins ago

Hendy Group is set to invest heavily in its dealer network after being granted planning permission for two new showrooms in Hampshire.

The firm submitted plans to turn the former Civic Offices site into two dealerships which have now been given unanimous backing by Eastleigh Borough Council’s planning committee.

The new state-of-the-art facilities will be built adjacent to Hendy’s existing Villeneuve Way Honda, Mazda and Kia dealerships.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

The Car Dealer Top 100 group also operates a successful Ford store a short distance away.

Work is due to start on the new development later in the year with completion expected in early 2023.

Around 50 people will be employed at the dealerships, which are being built on what is currently unused land.

Paul Hendy, Hendy Group chief executive said the planning permission was a ‘great vote of confidence in Hendy’ as a valuable employer in the borough and reinforces the group’s commitment to the area.

Advert

He said: ‘We are delighted to begin 2022 by putting our ongoing expansion plans into action.

‘This new development will transform what is currently unused land to provide valuable employment and enhance our automotive offering locally.’

The plans submitted to the council will see two showroom buildings constructed as well as a workshop, a rear service yard and two deck car parking.

The showrooms will provide space for 18 new vehicles in the showroom together with 84 used vehicle display spaces.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51