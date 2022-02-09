Here are the used cars that have gone up the most in value in 12 months

Prices of some used cars rose by nearly 70 per cent in 2021, new data shown to Car Dealer reveals.

Figures compiled by valuations expert Cap HPI shows the cars with the largest price increases between January 2021 and January 2022 were practical ones, as Brits dashed to the second-hand car market because of long delays in the supply of new cars.

Petrols, diesels, hybrids and electrics all experienced price increases in a market that finished the year more than 27 per cent up.

Heading the biggest price-risers was the 2012-2019 Toyota Auris Hybrid, which, at three years/30,000 miles, saw an average price increase of 68.8 per cent.

It means the average Auris Hybrid increased by a whopping £6,904 in the past 12 months.

Following closely behind the Auris was the 2012-2018 Vauxhall Zafira with an average price percentage movement of 64.9 per cent, equating to an average price rise of £5,861.

The top 25 list shows a wide assortment of practical cars, including MPVs, diesel SUVs and one electric model.

Even the bottom-placed 2013-2020 Dacia Sandero diesel saw a 49 per cent increase in prices, with average models fetching £2,569 in the past year.

Used car prices rose 27.6 per cent during 2021, and although values did soften in November and December, they haven’t fallen off a cliff.

So far this year, prices have neither increased nor decreased, prompting Cap HPI’s director of used valuations to tell Car Dealer he expects 2022 to see prices remain ‘strong and stable’ thanks to new car shortages.

The near-70 per cent prices increases seen over the past 12 months are likely to remain a curio of 2021, though.

Martin told Car Dealer last month he didn’t expect prices in 2022 to repeat last year’s performances.

Here are the top 25 cars that increased the most in price between January 2021 and January 2022

1. Toyota Auris Hybrid (2012-2019)

Average price percentage movement: 68.8

Average price movement: £6,904

2. Vauxhall Zafira (2012-2018)

Average price percentage movement: 64.9

Average price movement: £5,861

3. Kia Soul (14-19) Electric

Average price percentage movement: 64.0

Average price increase: £6,850

4. Vauxhall Combo Life (18- )

Average price percentage increase: 63.3

Average price movement: £5,215

5. Mercedes-Benz V-Class (14-19) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 59.3

Average price increase: £15,246

6. Citroen Grand C4 Space Tourer (18- )

Average price percentage increase: 58.4

Average price increase: £7,100

7. Toyota Verso (09-18)

Average price percentage increase: 58.2

Average price increase: £6,496

8. Suzuki Baleno (16-19)

Average price percentage increase: 57.5

Average price increase: £2,988

9. Citroen Berlingo Multispace (08-18)

Average price percentage increase: 55.9

Average price increase: £4,708

10. Hyundai i800 (18-20) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 55.5

Average price increase: £7,463

11. Skoda Rapid (12-19) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 55.4

Average price increase: £3,775

12. Hyundai Ioniq (16-20) Hybrid

Average price percentage increase: 55.3

Average price increase: £6,015

13. Vauxhall Mokka (12-20)

Average price percentage increase: 55.2

Average price increase: £4,649

14. Citroen Space Tourer (16- ) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 53.4

Average price increase: £8,914

15. Seat Alhambra (10-20) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 53.4

Average price increase: £7,759

16. Peugeot 308 (13-21) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 52.0

Average price increase: £4,516

17. Peugeot Partner Tepee (08-18) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 51.7

Average price increase: £4,485

18. Vauxhall Viva (15-19)

Average price percentage increase: 51.6

Average price increase: £2,417

19. Volvo V40 (12-19)

Average price percentage increase: 51.0

Average price increase: £5,266

20. Renault Captur (13-20) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 50.5

Average price increase: £4,284

21. Ford C-Max (10-20)

Average price percentage increase: 50.3

Average price increase: £4,354

22. Skoda Rapid (12-19)

Average price percentage increase: 50.3

Average price increase: £3,473

23. Suzuki S-Cross (13-21)

Average price percentage increase: 49.7

Average price increase: £4,813

24. Ford Galaxy (15-20) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 49.4

Average price increase: £7,184

25. Dacia Sandero (13-20) diesel

Average price percentage increase: 49.1

Average price increase: £2,569