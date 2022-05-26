Hyundai restructures UK fleet and business teams after record growth

Hyundai has announced a major restructure of its UK fleet and business teams after experiencing a record year of growth.

The South Korean outfit had the largest year-on-year true fleet growth of any manufacturer last year and is seeing a similar trend in 2022.

As a result, head of fleet, Tom White, has decided to implemented an all-new structure in a bid to capitalise on the brand’s popular range of EVs.

The shake up sees Dominic Gill, the firm’s national corporate sales manager, joined by two new business development managers.

Stephen Cassar and Tim Johnson, who are both new to Hyundai, bring with them a wealth of automotive and financing experience.

The pair will be responsible for securing new customer sales to fleets of 100 vehicles or more.

Hyundai has already taken major steps in securing large corporate fleets and the new appointments are aimed at further bolstering the brand’s credentials in the minds of some of the largest fleets in the country.

Elsewhere, John Mahony, fleet operations manager with Hyundai since 2004, will continue to report into Gill, as a key account manager, focused on customer retention.

Liam Bennett also joins the team as a key account manager, working alongside Mahony on growing Hyundai’s relationships with its ever-expanding customer base – with a specialist focus on emergency services and Government fleet sales.

Alongside its product innovations, Hyundai has completely overhauled its business brand.

Hosted in an all-new fleet section of the website, including whole life cost calculators, BiK rates and competitor comparison tools, there is a clearly defined journey for company car users and fleet managers.

Support for fleet customers is also now stronger than ever, with a virtual account manager team that has doubled and a comprehensive fleet aftersales charter that guarantees affordable costs and quick service.

Andrew Tracey, sales director at Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘This period for Hyundai in the UK is transformational.

‘With IONIQ 5 – the current World Car of the Year – leading our line-up of fleet-friendly EVs, ably supported by advanced plug-in hybrids, we’re doing all that we can to ensure our fleet team continues to meet the demand and expectations from our customers.

‘Led by Tim White, this new team provides more flexibility, ensuring we remain agile to meet customer needs.’