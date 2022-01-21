IMI names winner of MOT testers competition

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has named the winner of its MOT testers competition.

Michael Marsden, a vehicle technician for Platinum Vauxhall, serving the south and west of England, scooped the EV Training competition.

The award was launched by the IMI for MOT testers at the end of 2021.

By purchasing the professional body’s combined MOT Training and Assessment package, Marsden has won a place on a two day IMI-accredited Delphi Hybrid and EV Training course in March, giving him the opportunity to extend his skills in readiness for the EV revolution.

‘I’m thrilled to win a place on the Hybrid and EV training course’, he said. ‘I can remember training on the all-electric Citroen Berlingo some 20 years ago, but things have massively changed since then.

‘What’s more, the pace of change is accelerating, which makes training and refresher training all the more important.

‘The IMI accredited programmes give us Technicians the opportunity to be part of the EV transition, safeguarding our working practices and our future within workshops.’

The IMI competition, in partnership with Delphi Hybrid Training, was launched to promote awareness of the need for MOT testers to take their Annual Assessment by March 31, 2022 in order to stay compliant and continue operating.

IMI CEO Steve Nash said: ‘We are delighted that one of the thousands of technicians making the most of the highly intuitive IMI MOT Training and Assessment package has benefitted from our Hybrid and EV training competition, in partnership with Delphi.

‘The MOT remains fundamental to safe motoring on UK roads. But we also wanted to highlight the importance of upskilling for the growing EV market and it’s great to see how many technicians went into the prize draw at the end of last year.’

The IMI MOT Training and Assessment has been designed to give testers a better chance of passing first time.