From left, Peter Alaimo, Jason Webb, Lee Bailey, Phil Aubrey and Lee SwindellsFrom left, Peter Alaimo, Jason Webb, Lee Bailey, Phil Aubrey and Lee Swindells

Inchcape’s Volkswagen Bury dealership named manufacturer’s top UK dealer for 2023

  • Annual awards recognise top talent across Volkswagen’s UK dealers
  • New cars, used cars, fleet and aftersales successes are all rewarded
  • Volkswagen UK director congratulates winners and network
Time 3:36 pm, February 22, 2024

Inchcape Volkswagen in Bury has been named the manufacturer’s best dealer for 2023.

Volkswagen UK’s annual awards, which celebrate outstanding performance across all business areas including fleet, new cars, used cars and aftersales, saw the Lancashire dealership come top of the network league table.

Sister site Inchcape Volkswagen in Shrewsbury was second, while Murray Volkswagen in Newton Abbot came third.

The wider Murray Ltd business, meanwhile, won the award for best-performing retailer group, and Bury St Edmunds Volkswagen was named most-improved retailer after climbing 109 places from last year to finish 28th overall.

The league positions were decided according to how each site performed against specific criteria over the past 12 months in categories such as customer satisfaction, staff training and quality of work.

Awards were also handed out to the following dealers for performing best in specific business areas:

New car sales – Inchcape Volkswagen in Shrewsbury
Used cars – Wrexham Volkswagen
Aftersales – Heritage Volkswagen in Dorchester
Fleet – Lookers Volkswagen in Preston

Volkswagen was the UK’s best-selling new-car brand for the third year running last year, according to the SMMT, with 162,087 new VW passenger vehicles registered – over 30,000 more than in 2022 – which gave it an 8.52% market share.

Volkswagen UK director Rod McLeod said: ‘Huge congratulations to all our award winners and to the entire network for performing so well over the past year.

‘The awards are a real feather in the cap for those that win them, but it’s important to acknowledge also the outstanding work by all our partners in the retail network.

‘We really appreciate all the hard work and passion that goes into delivering such outstanding commercial results and, of course, for supporting customers so brilliantly.’

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

