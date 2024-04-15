Inquest rules that used car dealer Dan Kirby committed suicide after business went into liquidation

Trade Price Cars founder Dan Kirby took his own life after his business went into liquidation, an inquest has heard.

Car Dealer reported the tragic news that Kirby had passed away last September, with tributes pouring in from across the automotive industry.

An inquest into his death was opened on October 10 and a full hearing has now taken place at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford.

The documentary inquest, overseen by Coroner Michelle Brown, heard that the much-loved father-of-two was found in an unresponsive condition by his brother Chris at around 11.50am on September 18.

He was rushed from the scene, within the grounds of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Hyde Hall gardens, via air ambulance but tragically passed away in hospital the following morning.

Brown told the inquest that one of Kirby’s businesses had been recently liquidated, adding: ‘He was struggling with that, I think it’s fair to say.’

A voluntary liquidator was appointed to Trade Price Cars on September 13 of last year – less than a week before the sad death.

The inquest also heard that Kirby had previously had issues with addicted and was receiving private psychiatric and mental health support, the BBC reports.

After hearing all evidence, including testimony from Kirby’s father, Kevin, Brown concluded that the 37-year-old committed suicide.

Coroners in the UK can only reach such a conclusion if they are satisfied that ‘there is evidence beyond reasonable doubt that the injury was self-inflicted and the deceased intended to take their own life’.

Speaking about his son during the hearing, Kevin Kirby said: ‘It’s only since this has happened that we learnt so much more about him; he was a businessman, a family man, but he was a generous person, a very generous person.