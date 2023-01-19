Jan 19: More NHS strikes; Inflation eases further; New Oxfordshire battery plant; Atkinson selling Lancia classic

NHS faces prospect of biggest walkout in its history

Health leaders have expressed ‘huge concern’ as the NHS faces potentially the biggest day of strike action in its history next month.

Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses are set to strike on the same day in February, as the pay dispute between health workers and the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.

But the Prime Minister insisted that ministers want ‘construction dialogue’ with unions.

Inflation eases back further, but food prices continue to soar

UK inflation eased back further last month but cost pressures remained intense for cash-strapped households as food prices hit another 45-year high, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent, offering a further sign that the cost-of-living crisis may have passed its peak.

Falling fuel costs were largely behind the slowdown in the pace of price rises, with the average petrol price down by 8.3 pence per litre month-on-month in December.

Oxfordshire battery plant to open next year with around 300 new jobs

WAE Technologies is set to open a new battery plant in Oxfordshire in April, creating around 300 jobs.

The technology and engineering business, which was the technical offshoot of Formula 1 team Williams, confirmed the news after owner Andrew Forrest announced plans for the factory in Davos.

The positive industry news comes a day after Electric car battery company Britishvolt slid into administration and made the majority of its roughly 300 workers redundant.

Rishi Sunak defends Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi over tax dispute claims

Rishi Sunak has backed Tory former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he paid millions to settle a dispute over his tax.

The Prime Minister defended the Conservative Party chairman, saying he had addressed the matter in full after claims he stumped up a seven-figure sum to settle a dispute with HMRC.

Mr Sunak has full confidence in the MP having taken him ‘at his word’ over the allegations, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said.

London stocks underperform European peers despite inflation dip

The FTSE 100 slipped back again on Wednesday as UK inflation remained high despite pulling away from peak levels.

The British stock index finished the day down 20.33 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 7,830.7.

Elsewhere, the German Dax dipped 0.03 per cent by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.09 per cent higher.

Wednesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Rowan Atkinson’s Lancia Delta Integrale going under the hammer

A Lancia Delta Integrale owned by actor Rowan Atkinson is coming up for auction next month.

The Delta, a famed ‘HF Integrale Evoluzione II’ model known for its rally pedigree, has been owned by the Mr Bean star since since May 2021, with Atkinson adding around 3,000km (1,864 miles) to the car during his time with it, and now displays 90,000km (55,923 miles) on the odometer.

Silverstone Auctions, who is selling the car, says the actor has ‘enjoyed many happy hours in the car’.

Labour calls for probe over claims Johnson had cousin act as credit ‘guarantor’

Labour is calling for an investigation after Boris Johnson allegedly used a distant millionaire relative to act as a guarantor for an £800,000 credit facility while he was in Downing Street.

The party has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following a report in The Sunday Times that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, reportedly worth 50 million dollars, agreed to act as a guarantor for a credit facility for the then-prime minister.

According to the report, Mr Blyth is a friend of Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. Their mothers were said to be cousins.

Royal Mail starts moving export parcels following cyber incident

Royal Mail has started moving ‘limited volumes’ of export parcels following the recent cyber incident.

The company said it was trialling ‘operational workarounds’ but continued to ask customers not to submit any new export parcels into the network.

A statement said: ‘Our initial focus will be to clear mail that has already been processed and is waiting to be despatched.’

Extinction Rebellion throw black paint over Michael Gove’s office

Climate activists have poured black paint over Michael Gove’s office in protest at his decision to green-light a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Extinction Rebellion members poured black paint down the sloped walls towards the front doors of the the Department of Levelling Up, Housing & Communities in central London on Wednesday morning.

Two people, who attached themselves together through a lock-on tube with the words ‘end coal’ on it, lay in front of the entrance while two others were glued nearby.

Weather outlook…

Today will be a calmer day. It will stay chilly, but there will be sunny spells for most with any showers gradually easing. Breezier in northern Scotland with wintry showers here throughout, the BBC reports.

Tonight will be largely dry, clear and cold, with showers in northern Scotland gradually easing. Just the odd shower remaining for some on the Northern Isles, and the far north-east A calm night. Tomorrow will be a largely dry and bright day across the UK, with lighter winds and just the odd patch of cloud drifting by. A few showers possible along the coasts of eastern and south-west England.

