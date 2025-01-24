Jan 24: Potential pan-Euro trade deal; Sportier Skoda Superb; Rudakubana sentenced

Sainsbury’s to axe 3,000 jobs as it warns of cost pressures
Sainsbury’s has announced it will cut more than 3,000 jobs, close down its in-store cafes, and remove its pizza and hot food counters from stores.
The supermarket giant said the job losses, which affect about 2% of its 148,000 staff, are part of plans to ‘simplify the business’ amid a ‘particularly challenging cost environment’.
As well as affecting shop-floor staff, the move will involve axing 20% of senior management workers over the coming months as part of a shake-up of its head office.
Joining pan-Europe trade deal would not cross ‘red lines’ – No 10
Joining a pan-European agreement which could bolster post-Brexit trade would not cross the Government’s ‘red lines’ for its future relationship with the EU, Downing Street has indicated.
Maros Sefcovic, the official who led post-Brexit negotiations for the EU, told the BBC that the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM) is ‘something we could consider’.
The deal allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some North African and Levantine nations.
New Skoda Superb range gains flagship Sportline trim
Skoda has revealed its flagship Sportline trim for its new Superb hatchback and estate range.
It’s offered with a choice of six different engine and transmission options, including an entry-level 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged petrol which produces 148bhp. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with two power outputs including a 201bhp or a 261bhp version that utilises four-wheel-drive.
If you want a diesel, there is a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with another two power output options with one producing 148bhp and another a punchier 190bhp with four-wheel-drive.
Housebuilders push FTSE 100 to new high after Starmer vows to take on blockers
The FTSE 100 closed the day at yet another all-time high on Thursday, as shares in some of the UK’s biggest housebuilders surged following comments from the Prime Minister.
London’s blue-chip index gained 20 points to finish the day at 8,565, or a 0.2% rise.
In Europe, France’s Cac 40 closed 0.7% higher, and in Frankfurt the Dax was up 0.7%.
Volkswagen puts agency sales plans on ice and returns to wholesale model
Volkswagen has halted its agency sales model, reverting to a wholesale approach following discussions with dealer partners. This decision, affecting BEV orders from April, reflects challenges with stock management and weaker EV demand. Critics say they doubt whether agency sales will return.
Jemca Car Group posts massive £4.7m loss as profits are obliterated in brutal 2024
Jemca Car Group reported a £4.71m pre-tax loss, despite turnover rising 10%. Reduced new car margins, used car value realignment, and rising costs hit profits hard, with management focusing on cost controls and preparing for ZEV mandate challenges.
Car dealer Ron Brooks to expand Suzuki network with new site in Leicester
Ron Brooks will open a new Suzuki dealership in Leicester in March 2025, expanding its network alongside Derby and Mansfield. This growth aligns with their strategy to build strong brand partnerships and maintain family-run operations, targeting £100m turnover.
Scottish car dealership puts profit to one side to give three vehicles away to local charities
Dicksons of Inverness has donated two MG cars and a van to support three local charities: Mikeysline, MFR Cash for Kids, and Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes. The initiative reflects the dealership’s commitment to giving back to the Highlands community.
‘Sadistic’ child killer likely to die behind bars after dance class murders
Southport child-killer Axel Rudakubana is likely to die behind bars after receiving one of the highest minimum terms on record for the ‘sadistic’ murders of three girls at a dance class.
The 18-year-old was not present to hear the judge impose a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years, as the court was told he was likely to be ‘disruptive’ if he was to enter the courtroom.
The horrific details of his attack on the Taylor Swift-themed class were outlined – with some CCTV footage prompting prosecutors to ask families if they would like to leave the court.
UK group projects ‘Heil Tesla’ and Elon Musk’s hand gesture onto German factory
A British political campaign group has projected an image of Elon Musk making a hand gesture that some interpreted as a Nazi salute onto a German Tesla factory.
The projection on the side of a Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin, featuring the words ‘Heil Tesla’ – with an image of the electric car firm’s billionaire owner making the gesture during a speech celebrating new US president Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Mr Musk’s speech at a rally on Monday saw him thank Mr Trump’s supporters before slapping his hand on his chest and extending his arm straight outward and upward with his palm facing downwards.
Weather outlook…
The UK will today experience strong winds due to Storm Éowyn, with gusts up to 60-70 mph, particularly along coasts and hills.
A Yellow Wind Warning is in place and rain is likely in some areas, with highs of around 12°C (53°F) and lows near 3°C (38°F).
Travel disruptions and power outages are also possible.