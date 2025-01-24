Jan 24: Potential pan-Euro trade deal; Sportier Skoda Superb; Rudakubana sentenced

Sainsbury’s to axe 3,000 jobs as it warns of cost pressures

Sainsbury’s has announced it will cut more than 3,000 jobs, close down its in-store cafes, and remove its pizza and hot food counters from stores.

The supermarket giant said the job losses, which affect about 2% of its 148,000 staff, are part of plans to ‘simplify the business’ amid a ‘particularly challenging cost environment’.

As well as affecting shop-floor staff, the move will involve axing 20% of senior management workers over the coming months as part of a shake-up of its head office.

Joining pan-Europe trade deal would not cross ‘red lines’ – No 10

Joining a pan-European agreement which could bolster post-Brexit trade would not cross the Government’s ‘red lines’ for its future relationship with the EU, Downing Street has indicated.

Maros Sefcovic, the official who led post-Brexit negotiations for the EU, told the BBC that the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM) is ‘something we could consider’.

The deal allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some North African and Levantine nations.

New Skoda Superb range gains flagship Sportline trim