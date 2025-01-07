Jan 7: Weak Q4 for UK retail; Starmer hits back at Elon Musk; Genesis updates GV60

CES ‘doesn’t have the same support’ from the UK as other nations, show boss says

CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, does not have ‘the same support from the UK government as other countries provide’, the event’s organiser has said.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the US-based trade body which organises the annual convention in Las Vegas, said it was ‘a shame’ and ‘doesn’t make sense’ that UK engagement in the show had dropped off, despite plenty of ‘potential’ in the country’s tech sector.

The trade show sees thousands of tech firms – as well as around 100,000 attendees, including industry executives and media – see thousands of new products and services announced over the course of the four-day show.

Crucial ‘golden quarter’ fails to save 2024 for retailers

The crucial ‘golden quarter’ failed to give retailers the send-off to 2024 they were hoping for after a year marked by weak consumer confidence, figures show.

Sales were just 0.4% higher over the three months to December than in the same period in 2023, reflecting households’ cautious spending in response to stretched budgets, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

December, coupled with the Black Friday week at the end of November, delivered a 3.2% year-on-year sales increase, with the likes of AI-enabled technology and beauty advent calendars boosting festive takings. For the year overall, total UK retail sales increased by 0.7% on 2023.

Genesis GV60 receives an exterior and interior refresh for 2025

Genesis has introduced several updates to its electric SUV, the GV60.

The car receives a redesigned front bumper and new headlights that feature microlens array technology. This gives a more precise and clearer headlight beam image from utilising dozens of tiny modules from compact light units.

Inside, the updates continue with what Genesis calls its connected car integrated cockpit or ‘CCIC’ for short. The interface screen is 27 inches and shows driver, audio, visual and navigation information. Added to that, there is a new three-spoke steering wheel design, too. Further details on the updated GV60 will be revealed later this year.

The markets

London’s stock market was outperformed by international peers on Monday, which were buoyed amid reports that US President-elect Donald Trump was considering limiting his tariff plans.

The FTSE 100 closed 25.68 points higher, or 0.31%, at 8,249.66 following a late-afternoon boost to trading. Meanwhile, France’s top index, the Cac 40, soared nearly 300 points on Monday to close 2.24% higher, and Germany’s Dax climbed 1.56%. The S&P 500 shot up by 1.3%, and Dow Jones was 0.9% higher by the time European markets closed.

The pound was up about 0.8% against the US dollar, at 1.2525, and was more or less flat against the euro at 1.205.

Starmer hits back at critics of his record on grooming gangs amid Musk row

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his record of prosecuting child grooming gangs and said those ‘spreading misinformation are not interested in the victims’, as he remains locked in a row with billionaire Elon Musk.

The Tesla and X owner has launched a slew of social media posts attacking the prime minister in recent days, accusing him of being ‘complicit in the crimes’ of child sex offenders as he called for a national investigation into child sexual abuse.

The PM has fought back, accusing Musk and others of ‘spreading lies and misinformation’, and also saying ‘a line has been crossed’ by the businessman when he described Home Office minister Jess Phillips as a ‘rape genocide apologist’.

Fresh weather warnings in place after day of severe flooding

Fresh weather warnings have come into force a day after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place across large parts of the UK, with fears that more flooding could be on the way.

A snow and ice warning is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, until 10am on Tuesday. The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.

Monday on Car Dealer

Cinch reduced its pre-tax loss to £118.2m for the year ending March 31, 2024, from £176.1m in 2023. Revenue dropped to £932.5m, partly due to falling used car prices. The company also expanded to omnichannel sales with four showrooms.

In 2024, UK new car sales rose 2.6%, with electric vehicles making up 19.6% of the market, below the ZEV mandate’s 22% target. Despite this, the Department for Transport expects no fines due to mandate flexibilities. Private sales remained weak.

A fire at Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover Stockton, caused by a faulty EV charger, led to the temporary closure of the dealership. The fire, contained to the workshop, caused no vehicle damage. The showroom reopened soon after, with sales and service continuing.

Ford’s Puma was the best-selling car of 2024, with 48,340 registrations, surpassing the Kia Sportage. Tesla’s Model Y led the EV market with 32,862 registrations. Overall, new car sales rose 2.6%, while private sales dropped 8.7%.

A police investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered a head injury outside Marshall Skoda Oxford on January 3. Two suspects, described as white men with dark hair, are being sought by authorities.

Weather

A dry and bright day for most although it will be slightly colder than of late, reports BBC Weather. North-western England, Northern Ireland and Wales will see wintry showers, while northern Scotland will see snow showers. Temperatures will be between three and six degrees.

A sharp frost for all tonight with temperatures falling to minus two to minus 7. Areas that saw wintry showers and snow during the day could see more during the night.